The Hebron Police Department is proud to announce the latest addition to our force. Canine Officer Bane. Bane is an 18-month-old Dutch Shepherd that comes to us from Poland. Bane was sworn in as the department’s newest officer on May 13, with Clerk-Treasure Jamie Uzelac officiating.
Bane and his handler/partner, Sergeant Scott Sejda, recently completed a six-week training program at FMK9 in Berrien Center, Michigan, and graduated in the class of 2020-2. Bane holds certification in tracking, narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and building and area searches. Bane is also certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA).
Bane is Hebron's only police canine and was made possible by a grant through the Porter County Substance Abuse Council and several generous contributions from local business and community partners such as Southlake Auto, Hebron True Value, Hebron Lions Club, Hebron Animal Hospital, Emmanuel Baptist Church and Ruff n Tuff in Lowell.
Bane lives and works with his partner, Sgt. Sejda, and has become part of the family.
"Without the support of our community, we would not have been able to get this project done. I am very grateful to the citizens of Hebron and Porter County who have helped us purchase and train Bane. I look forward to working with him for many years to come," said Sejda.