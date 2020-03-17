WHEATFIELD — A Wheatfield woman was arrested last Thursday after a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the Town of Wheatfield.
Victoria E. Klarich, 20, was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies for domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony, and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.
Deputies responded to the scene in the evening hours of March 12 and conducted an investigation. After talking with both individuals involved, the victim advised that she and the suspect had a verbal altercation. It eventually turned physical when Klarich reportedly threw water on the victim and hit her with a partial fist to the right side of her face.
The victim refused medical attention. Deputies noticed her face was red and swollen from being hit.
Drug related arrest in Wheatfield
JASPER COUNTY — K9 Colt and his handler helped the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office nab a woman for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony) last week.
Wendi S. Joseph, 39, of DeMotte, was taken into custody after an incident in the early morning hours of Friday, March 13.
According to police, JCSO deputies noticed a vehicle with an occupant inside was parked with the engine running at a business at U.S. 231 and Ind. 10. Since the business was closed, deputies began to investigate.
Police managed to wake the occupant, who was found sleeping in the front seat. After identifying the woman, deputies noticed she was impaired.
Joseph’s lack of consent to search the vehicle led police to call in K9 Colt and his handler to the scene. A subsequent search of the vehicle after Colt alerted officers revealed a hypodermic needle in the bed of the truck and a black box with items used to aid in the use of drugs, including a small plastic case with cotton balls that tested positive for methamphetamine residue.
Joseph was later transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.