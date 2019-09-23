CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Chicago St. on Sept. 19 at 12:03 p.m. for a suicidal subject.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 4th St on Sept. 19 at 1:25 p.m. for an unwanted person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 5th St. on Sept. 19 at 2:52 p.m. for a subject wanting to report fraud.
Tyler Bruens, 24, Watseka, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 4:07 p.m. in the 500 block of S. 10th St. for possession of a hypodermic needle. He was transported to ICSD Jail where he awaits a court appearance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Mulberry St. on Sept. 19 at 4:47 for suicidal subject.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of N. 4th St on Sept. 19 at 5:54 p.m. for a theft report.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Brianna Dr. on Sept. 19 at 8:57 p.m. for a bicycle theft report.
Watseka Police were dispatched for the 100 block of N. Kay St. on Sept. 19 at 9:57 p.m. for a juvenile problem.
Watseka Police were dispatched the the 700 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 19 at 10:09 p.m. for a violation of an order of protection report.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on N. 8th St. near E. Ash St. on Sept. 19 at 10:47 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for lane usage.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Cherry St. on Sept. 29 at 12:21 a.m. for s suspicious person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Lincoln Ave. on Sept 20 at 10:19 a.m. for an animal complaint..
Damien T. Powell, 23, Watseka, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 11:37 a.m. for aggravated battery and theft under $300 after police were dispatched to the 8000 block of N. Virginia for a disturbance. He was transported to the ICSD Jail where he awaits a court appearance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 20 at 1:36 p.m. for a suspicious circumstance.
Watseka Police we dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Newell on Sept. 20 at 3:12 p.m. for a harassment report.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Hickory St.on Sept. 20 at 3:12 p.m. for a harassment report. Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 20 at 3:16 p.m. for a theft report.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1400 lock of W Lafayette St. on Sept 20 at 5:15 p.m. for a theft report.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W Park Ave. on Sept 20 at 7:11 p.m. for a suspicious person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Park Ave on Sept. 21 at 11:18 a.m. for possible trespassers.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Oak St. on Sept 21 at 11:18 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of E Mulberry St. on Sept 20 at 7:16 p.m. for a report of a reckless driver.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Hickory St. on Sept 20 at 8:14 p.m. for an animal complaint.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Oak St. on Sept. 20 at 8:29 p.m. for a verbal dispute in progress.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on W. Locust St at S. 2nd St on Sept. 20 at 8:40 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to the 300 block of E. Hickory at 9:16 p.m. in reference to glowing balls in the sky.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic situation in the 400 block of E Walnut at 10:25 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area on 2nd and Jackson at 1:50 p.m. a verbal warning was given for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of N. Second at 2:47 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of E. Ash at 3:32 a.m. Arrested was Zachary Schmidt, 20, Watseka, for domestic battery. He was transported to the county jail.