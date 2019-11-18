RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central cross country coach Sid Dobson recognized members of his boys’ and girls’ squads during an awards program last week.
Several members of the Lady Bombers’ sectional championship team were honored, with sophomore Amzie Maienbrook and senior Kelsie Wuethrich earning all-Hoosier Conference honors.
Freshmen teammates Rheannon Pinkerman and Baylie Wuethrich were honorable mention selections.
Maienbrook earned the Most Points as well as a Bomber jacket for accumulating 500 points. Other athletes earning their jackets were Alyse Musch, Lizzie Parrish and Piper Sell.
Junior Elise Dobson earned Most Improved, junior Kelsey Rodibaugh won Best Mental Attitude and Baylie Wuethrich was Rookie of the Year. Seniors Sarah Mahnesmith and Kelsie Rodibaugh shared the Sportsmanship Award.
All-conference selections on the boys’ team included freshman Tristan Wuethrich and senior Jacob Parrish.
Parrish was also named the Sportsmanship Award winner and Wuethrich won for Most Points as well as Rookie of the Year.
Senior Eric Baugh was selected Most Improved and senior Camden Chapman won Best Mental Attitude.
RCHS had both teams reach the regional meet and the girls’ team competed at semistate. Tristan Wuethrich also competed in his first semistate meet after a top 25 finish at regional.