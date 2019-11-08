Ora Hughes may be the oldest living World War II veteran in White County. If not, he is most assuredly one of the oldest. Hughes celebrated his 100th birthday Sept. 21. He's currently a resident at White Oaks Health Campus in Monticello. He was born in 1919 in Monon and joined the US Army on April 10, 1941. He spent 29 months in Panama and eight months in Europe and the Rhineland, where he saw action with the 71st Infanty, 3rd Division Army. He was honorably discharged Sept. 25, 1945. After he left the service, Hughes return to Monon and farmed for several years. When he was first sent overseas, Ora Hughes said he was given a rifle that didn't work. "The first rifle I got didn't work at all," he said. "Tried to fire it and it wouldn't fire. Some guy came by and had two, so he gave me one."
Latest E-Editions
What do you think?
Which NFL team do you root for?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Herald Journal
Daily Headlines: Herald Journal
Monticello, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 51%
- Feels Like: 26°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 26°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:14 AM
- Sunset: 05:35:26 PM
- Dew Point: 15°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Twin Lakes schools will close Nov. 19 for 'Red for Ed' rally in Indianapolis
- 'Red for Ed' event Nov. 19 in Indy may leave Twin Lakes schools with teacher shortage for one day
- Monticello man dies Friday morning in US 35 crash
- Charges filed against couple for assaulting, resisting law enforcement
- Gross defeats McKean for Monticello mayoral seat
- Wolcott residents meet town council candidates
- Drew Brees inspires football team with pep talk, watches Purdue beat Nebraska
- Mayoral candidates discuss municipal issues before election
- Hustle and flow: Youth-laden Twin Lakes opens season with win
- LUCAS now at IU Health White Memorial
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.