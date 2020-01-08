The members of the White County Tourism Authority held a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. at the White County Courthouse, second floor council chambers.
Members present were: John Heimlich, Dave Jordan, Jan Faker, Boo Birk and Ken Houston.
Absent: none
John Heimlich called the meeting to order.
Approval of Minutes:
Heimlich made a motion to approve the minutes of the November 2019 meeting, seconded by Birk, Houston abstained. Motion: Passes
Financial Summary
Jordan presented the current financial summary. Following the meeting, Heimlich and Jordan will verify appropriated fund allocations to our bank account from the auditor. Birk motioned to approve the financial summary pending the correction of verbiage from Legal Fees (line-item with Tippecanoe Country Club) to appropriate expense category, seconded by Faker, Houston abstained. Motion: Passes. LaOrange submitted two checks for deposit; one from a co-op marketing ad with Best Western/Brandywine and one for a consistent brand logo for White County Promise. The following checks were proposed for approval; CatchMark Technologies, Indiana Office of Tourism Development, JP Morgan Chase, and Payroll. Birk made a motion to approve all checks, seconded by Faker, Houston abstained. Motion: Passes. LaOrange also requested the approval of a digital payment to Storm Front Productions. Birk made a motion to approve the invoice via credit card, seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous
Digital Marketing Director LaOrange presented her director’s report which included a historic overview of Innkeeper’s Tax collections. LaOrange will follow up about the reporting and collection process with County Auditor, Gayle, and will also verify when the innkeeper tax is collected at the state level between time of transaction and time of stay.
Old Business
New Business
Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Proposal – LaOrange and Birk explained the necessity and relevance of a Google Adwords Campaign. The package discussed is postponed until January for further verification of target words, target audiences, and target timelines.
Heimlich requested approval on the previously discussed raise for the Digital Marketing Director to the annual salary of $59,000. Jan motioned to approve the proposal, seconded by Birk, Houston abstained. Motion: Passes.