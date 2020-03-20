Anger. Pain. Resentment.
Three words used to describe the feelings of many White County athletes Thursday following Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement that all school systems across the state of Indiana remain closed through May 1 at the earliest.
Plenty were frustrated, especially seniors. And they have a right to be — the Class of 2020 is now faced with the later third of their final year wiped out. (Rumblings and whispers came out which offered different ideas, but we’ll get to those later). April is a key time for spring sports, for prom, for pretty much everything. They’re ready to explode in Monon, based on the number of North White athletes who fired off missives.
Here’s some of it, most which was culled within the first hour or so of Holcomb’s news conference and release. Edited for grammar and clarity, here are a few athletes and seniors, in their own words.
Kelsi Carter
Senior, North White, multi-sport athlete, softball
“Excuse my French, but I’m pissed about all of it. None of this is fair to any senior at any school. We’re basically not going to be able to finish out anything. Everyone says that the second half of your senior year is supposed to blow by and is going to be the best. Yeah, well I’m stuck inside and can’t do anything. It’s a shame that we don’t get to experience our last senior night or even our first game of the season. Things were looking up for us (as a team) and it all got blown to shreds. I just hope that all of this blows over in a couple weeks and everything can resume back to normal and we won’t be out of school for a month.”
Chase Connell
Senior, North White, multi-sport athlete, baseball
“At this point, I have zero idea how to put it into words. I’m devastated knowing that I won’t ever go out and swing a bat at the plate, or throw another pitch off the mound, or field another ball in the infield or outfield. Baseball has been a part of my life since I was THREE years old. And this was the moment I looked forward to most — senior baseball season. And I won’t ever get to see it. I’m hurting so bad right now. I won’t ever get to crack another joke with my brothers on the field, or with Coach Q (Head coach Kirk Quasebarth).
“I obviously understand why it was done, but I wish it didn’t (happen). Knowing that I won’t get to have one last senior night, or look at my parents and supporters in the stand as I go to take a bat. Or get that ‘good game’ after it’s all over.”
Jenison Cronkhite
Senior, North White, dance team, baseball manager
“It’s ridiculous. Every year it seems like our class has been screwed over in any way possible. Now it’s even worse in the way that my last season in one of the sports I love is now being cancelled. We’re devastated.”
Dylan Farmer
Senior, Twin Lakes, multi-sport athlete
“Honestly, I don’t really know what to say. I mean, this is stuff that you dream of but nothing you really expect to happen. I’ve been struggling with it recently because it’s my last year for everything. My last prom, baseball and softball games, etc. and now I have no idea if we’ll be able to walk at graduation. It’s just so disappointing to work so hard for 12 years just to see it slowly disappear. I feel bad for the teachers, who had to change their whole syllabus to fit online for the next two months or so. I feel bad for all of my friends and other seniors from schools all over the county who have to cope with this. I keep seeing things on Facebook about how it’s ‘just senior year’ or ‘only high school,’ but to us it’s more than that. This is the year where we were supposed to go out with a bang, a year where we would see our hard work pay off, a year of good memories and sad goodbyes from sports, a year of happiness. Now we don’t have much of that anymore. I hope we can go back soon.”
Kaylan Howard
Senior, Twin Lakes, multi-sport athlete, distance runner
“Our coaches are still sending us workouts. I think there is still hope for a track season, and other sports to have their season.”
Allison Hunt
Senior, North White softball athlete, football manager
“What is going on right now is so awful and devastating. This was not what I was expecting at all. I never would have thought this would have happened. All student athletes that play spring sports can’t, and those that are seniors cannot play the games they dream of. We wait all year to have softball season and now it is gone. We cannot have a senior night.
We can’t hangout with friends like we would like. We can’t walk the halls everyday and talk to people, share a laugh and great moments with our peers like we should be. It is heartbreaking.”
Jadden Ousley
Senior, Twin Lakes, multi-sport athlete, golfer
“This whole situation is crazy. We may have gone to school for what felt like literally forever, for nothing. Not to downplay the virus, but it looks like we will lose everything that we were trying to accomplish because of it. The Class of 2020 will miss out on graduation, and everything that comes along with graduation season. So now, on a day in late May, or early June ... need I remind you was supposed to be one of the best days ever, will be a day filled with kids in my class all over the country being worried about their families having enough money to survive. We don’t just lose graduation. Us athletes may lose our last chances to fulfill our destiny, and accomplish our dreams.
That’s just in high school. As a Division 1 commit, and reading all the headlines about the NCAA potentially giving all of the current spring seniors another year of eligibility that only makes me wonder if I will be needed next year; if I will play. I could very well be on a team with 12 guys next year. I play golf and you only need five guys. This may be a common mindset across the country for athletes. This really just robs the Class of 2020. Yes, robbery is a good word. But my thoughts are, that you can’t throw yourself a pity party ... we have to overcome this. For me, I’m going to use this time to work harder, and use the time others spend sleeping, to sharpen my game. I’m going to make myself needed. That should be the mindset — preparing myself for all this to pass over, and preparing myself to be the best.
It makes me think of something my elementary principal said over the announcements every single day: ‘Make it a great day or not. The choice is yours.’”
Emily Phelps
Senior, North White, multi-sport athlete
“I went to school every day just to see my friends since I knew that in a couple months I am going to be down in Bloomington without (them). Yes, we can see each other without school but it’s not like we can go out to eat at Pizza Hut like we usually do. Who even knows if we are even going to be able to go to prom, which many girls like me have already bought their prom dresses. Many people are calling us selfish for being upset but how would all of these people feel if their senior year was stripped away from them.”
Damon Pezel
Senior, North White multi-sport athlete, thrower
“I’m extremely devastated. This was the year for me and my fellow seniors to show out and dominate and now, it won’t happen. I was extremely excited for the season. I was going to try to break the school record in shot put and discus and make it to state but now I realize it won’t happen and it breaks my heart. I put over seven years into shot put and discus just for this year, and now it feels like it was ripped from my fellow seniors and me. Some of us are lucky and will continue our sports into college. But for the majority, they won’t ever step inside a throwing circle again. I wish everyone the best of luck later in life. For the younger grades, don’t take things for granted. You’ll never know if your season might get cancelled.”
Brandon Shellcrosslee
Senior, Tri-County,
distance runner
“As a senior I am saddened to not run my last year of track with the amazing talent we’ve got this year. Truly this year was shaping to be a great year with young athletes and friends alike with all the same motivation to grab that conference win. I appreciate the state taking the precautions to keep people safe and I understand the reason. I’m just here to say I hope the younger kids stay motivated and work through this to get prepared for next season because those are some strong young athletes with potential, certainly more talented then myself, and a bunch of great gals and guy that it would’ve been a pleasure to run with.”
Kinsey Westerhouse
Junior, North White, multi-sport athlete, softball
“My heart breaks for the class of 2020. For most of them it would have been their last opportunity to step on the field or track. I’m very saddened that I will not get the chance to play with my seniors on the team one last time. Throughout these years and the first couple practices this year I have created such a close bond with each and everyone of them.”
Sharon Wright
Head coach, softball
“My heart goes out to all the spring sports athletes, but especially the seniors. This was their chance to lead their teams and reach the goals they had set. I hope they get a chance to accomplish their goals.
I am continuing to stay in communication with my players by sending out a workout plan during our Elearning days. I have encouraged them to use it as a time to bond with their family by going to play catch with their mothers, fathers or siblings and re-establish the reason they fell in love with the game.
I warned the seniors (March 12) during the last 10 minutes of practice that Purdue had cancelled all spring sports and we might be next. On (March 13), I warned the team that this could possibly be our last practice of the year. We did an indoor scrimmage and did mini-competitions. I tried to make it as fun and memorable as possible given the circumstances. It is definitely a humbling experience and one that makes us remember to not take a single day, workout session, practice or game for granted.
God is making us value slowing down, family time and trusting him. My hope is in Him.”
Later Thursday, IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox sent out his own news release. It offered a direction forward should the May 1 target date (I don’t know what else to call it) be reached with, I guess, a pause or stoppage to this global pandemic.
The association intends “to stage an abbreviated spring sports program. The provisions to follow are contingent upon a return to school including approved gatherings of multiple students by May 1,” according to the release. The association will revert to IHSAA By-Law 15-2, ‘During School Year Out-of-Season.’ The bylaw allows for “the number of separate days of practice necessary to participate in any interscholastic event, including contests, shall be set at five (5).”
“This allows parents and students to make an independent determination to seek activity that is non-school sponsored while schools are out of session,” Cox added. “This is not an invitation to begin a limited contact period or conditioning which is school sponsored and against the directive of our Governor.
“We trust these accommodations allow our students the ability to maintain a certain level of fitness during this time of school closure and hopefully return to competition yet this spring.”
Twin Lakes head baseball coach Jacob Burton emailed me shortly after, echoing Howard and Wright in expressing the word that drives us all: Hope.
“With the announcement from Governor Holcomb and the IHSAA announcement from Commissioner Cox, I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to complete a partial baseball season beginning in May,” Burton wrote.