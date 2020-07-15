25 YEARS AGO
Eric DeRudder, of Brookston, walked away with two awards for top fish in Week Six of the Herald Journal’s Big Fish Contest – one of which tied the season best mark in the walleye division. DeRudder’s prize walleye, which weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces, tied the year’s best catch caught by Rick Dudzik of Calumet City, Ill., during Week Two of the contest. DeRudder also took honors for his top bluegill which weighted in at 10 ounces – just three ounces shy of the season record winner caught during Week One.
50 YEARS AGO
Chalmers residents were proud to have three local students graduate from Purdue on the Dean’s Distinguished List. They were Wayne Martin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dempster Martin; Barbara Hansell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hansell; and Mrs. Janet Crowder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Woods.