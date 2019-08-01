25 YEARS AGO
White County athletes Maria Clark, Ryan Crabb, B.J. Spry and Megan Stimmel have announced plans to continue their athletic careers on the college level. Clark, a former member of the All-White County volleyball team from Tri-County, will attend St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer. Clark, a setter, will continue at the position for the Pumas. Crabb, who played football, basketball and baseball at Twin Lakes, will play baseball next spring for coach Mike Frame at Huntington College. Spry, an All-White County basketball and baseball player from North White, will play baseball at Joliet Junior College in Illinois. Stimmel, who has been White County’s volleyball Player of the Year for the past two seasons, will attend Ball State University in the fall and play volleyball for the Cardinals.
50 YEARS AGO
Robert S. Williamson, operator of Monticello Flying Service at White County Municipal Airport, south of Monticello, received an award – “Airport Operator of the Year” recently. The award was conferred at the 24th annual convention of International Flying Farmers in Kansas City, Mo. He also operates Logansport Flying Service at the airport there. Williamson who has been flying since 1948, and has been a member of the Indiana Flying Farmer chapter for 20 years, was named that chapter’s “Flying Farmer of the Year." His wife, Edna, was Chapter Queen.