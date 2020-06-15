Wednesday, June 17
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Enter the Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, third Thursday of every month, reservations or club info call Sue at 317-917-5420, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 19
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., open for dinner, serving baked steak or fried shrimp, 5-7 p.m.
Monday, June 22
- American Legion Post No. 81 meeting ~ fourth Monday of each month at the Legion building, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.