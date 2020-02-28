CHALMERS — Sometime between the spring of freshman year and the next fall, Frontier’s Branden Simmons and Jac Sproles talked.
OK, they’re best friends, so they talk a lot.
This was more of a recruiting process. Simmons, looking to add numbers to the cross-country program, wanted Sproles to run. Sproles, looking to bolster a wrestling team with numbers and talent, wanted Simmons to wrestle.
“I knew he was a strong kid, an athletic kid,” Sproles said while sitting with Simmons and Frontier wrestling coach Tony Metzger. “I knew Colin (Reagan) was getting bigger, so we needed a little guy.”
Simmons smirked at Sproles’ comment.
“When I was younger, I played soccer (for) Tony,” Simmons said. “He always wanted me to get into wrestling. But it was finally when Jac and me were just talking, and we made a deal: If he ran cross-country, then I would wrestle.
“I was always on the fence about it, and my freshman year I played basketball but wasn’t completely satisfied with how the year went. So I said, ‘Let’s try wrestling out.’”
Sproles fidgets with a cup he’s holding: “He definitely got the better end of the deal.”
Simmons smirked again.
The comment is weighted. Simmons was the only White County wrestler to earn a victory at the East Chicago Semi-State meet. For that, and a balanced resume that came with his final season, Simmons was named the All-White County Wrestler of the Year.
“I don’t want to say I’m surprised, but I didn’t exactly expect myself to get as far as I did,” Simmons said of reaching the semi-state’s second round. “I’m just happy how it turned out.”
Simmons (23-10) went 5-3 in the postseason, never losing more than one match in any round. Two of those prevented him from winning sectional and regional titles, respectively.
He extended Frontier’s streak of a semi-state victory to four, following Reagan’s three-year run where the former Falcon reached state twice.
“Practicing with Colin, knowing how far he’s made it and how far he’s gone,” Simmons said, “I didn’t put myself at that level to where I saw myself getting that far.”
Sproles also inspired him.
“As we got down to sectionals and regionals, Jac was one of my big motivators,” Simmons said. “Seeing that he didn’t make it as far as he wanted to, it gave me extra motivation to go farther.”
Offered Sproles: “I think it’s pretty cool. Not that I lost, but that he kept going. Just cause I lost doesn’t mean he’s out of the fight.”
Simmons is a two-time county athlete of the year as a senior after sharing the cross-country honor with teammate Thomas Tullius. Metzger felt distance running was a big aid in Simmons’ success.
“He has a good pace, he knows how to work really hard for an extended period of time,” Metzger said. “The reason I knew he’d probably be a pretty good wrestler is I would have him play defense (in soccer) and he was the type of kid that, if there was a collision, he would roll through it and get back up and chase down the ball.
“It was a pretty telltale sign he’d be a good wrestler.”
Simmons’ abbreviated career began with assistance from Reagan and Sproles at open-mat sessions before sophomore year and grew from there.
“His first match ever was against Rochester, and it was like a 15-13 match. It was pretty obvious he’d be just fine,” Metzger said. “What’s nice about Branden is you don’t necessarily have to get him pumped up to do well. He goes out and tries hard anyways.”
Simmons closed with a 65-28 record, with 20 or more wins as a junior and senior.
“In the past, maybe he would get down (on himself) if he was down in matches,” Sproles said. “His pace had always been good, but this year he’s been — even if he gets down on the scoreboard, he keep himself alive and digs his way back in.”
Simmons’ semi-state win exemplified that. He trailed Merrillville freshman Lucas Clement by a point to start the third period, but Simmons scored five points in the final 58 seconds to cement a 15-10 victory.
With Simmons on the bottom in the third, Clement scored a three-point nearfall for a 9-5 lead. The Falcons wrestler garnered a reversal to get into top position, then recorded a three-point nearfall for a 10-9 advantage. Thirty-eight seconds later, Simmons hit another three-point nearfall for a 13-9 score. He added a takedown with four seconds left to close the scoring.
“Like we talked about, just keep fighting,” Simmons recalled. “It’s who has the bigger gas tank. Eventually, one of you is going to give out. When that happens, the other person will definitely win.”
The grappler also cleaned up some technical issues, and improved his wrestling from the top position.
“Being good on top is a good position to be in,” Metzger said. “You can be losing by a bunch of points, but if you pin the kid, you still win. He developed a top game, found some spots he was good at getting to and started pinning kids or holding them off.”
All three noted his mental attitude also improved, which led to a handful of comeback victories — semi-state being the biggest one.
“Once you realize, ‘I can run with these kids’ and just focus on correcting the mistakes you’ve been making, then you’re set,” he said. “Then you’ve got that confidence built up and you just go for it.”