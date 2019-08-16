We buckle into our harnesses, climb into our stands and never give it a second thought. But there are things to keep in mind when it comes to safety gear — like, well, playing it safe.
I bet you didn’t know you should replace your harness or vest and lifelines, etc. every so often. Yep. That 10-year-old harness you have used needs to be tossed out and replaced. The same goes for any other older safety devices. Read on for some great information, tips and advice on how to stay safe, even when you thought you were.
According to Michael Wydner, a national sales manager for Hunter Safety System, their vests have a five-year life span from the date of purchase, as long as a warranty card is filled out and submitted. Honestly, until he said this, I had no clue. I’m glad I do now. If you should happen to take a tumble from your perch and actually use the vest, don’t wear it again to see how many lives you have. Replace it immediately after using it in the event of a fall.
“The harness absorbs about 1,000-1,500 pounds of force during a fall, even from a fall of only 16-18 inches,” Wydner said.
When it comes to their lifelines, the best practice is to hang them at the start of hunting season and take them down at the end. Replace them every two seasons. Do not leave them up year-round (guilty), as the elements will take their toll on the rope and stiffen and weaken it. Since there is no rope certification throughout the industry, there is no warranty on the rope. Please do yourself a favor and practice what Wydner preaches.
As for their quick-connect straps, there really is no true lifespan. As with lifelines, only leave these straps in the tree during hunting season. As the tree grows, it will stretch and weaken the straps.
“They are made out of seat-belt material, so how do you know when it goes bad?” Wydner asked.
Keith Jones, a retired product manager at Summit Treestands echoes Wydner’s comments. He feels you should be able to get 2-3 years out of a climbing system if you follow those guidelines — maybe more depending on primary location in sun/shade.
Folks at Muddy Outdoors recommend replacing harnesses every 3-4 years depending on use, condition, etc. Another good point is to inspect a harness throughout the season, looking for any tears or rips that could compromise its integrity. If there are signs of weakness, ditch the guideline and replace it immediately. Their safelines and straps fall in line with the others. Put them up and take them down at the start and end of each season.
The peeps at Gorilla echo the rest of the industry’s sentiment, but throw in a bit of extra, albeit possibly over-the-top, precaution. They suggest never leaving a treestand, line, strap, etc. in a tree for more than two weeks.
While it is true that sunlight, rain, etc., can and do play a part in the lifespan of gear, unless you are using a climber, I can’t see taking everything down every two weeks. In order for this to be effective, you would need to place a fresh stand or harness/lines in that spot and let the other sit in the shed. Who has that kind of inventory?
Realize that they are just saying this would be best in a perfect world. They know none of us live in one, which is why they suggest every 3-4 four years on harness and every couple of years on lines given they are taken down during the offseason.
Remember this — 86 percent of falls don’t actually happen while one is perched in a stand, scanning the terrain. They happen while either ascending or descending the tree. For this reason, it is a good idea to use lifelines and safety straps. Or at the least, maintain three-point contact until you are strapped in.
This doesn’t mean skimp on a harness, though. While fewer falls happen from the stand, ones that do are brutal. Given this information from those in the know in the industry, do you need to give a little more thought into safety gear and how it’s used? I know I do.