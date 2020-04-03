Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. With sports in White County ground to a halt, the Herald Journal is debuting a new feature to be run twice a week — once in every paper. We’re calling it Back In Time — a look back to a certain sports moment or event or whatever involving White County athletes. It was sparked by a rummage through a box of CDs containing old photographs from years past. Those will be utilized at future dates, as well as coming through the vast newspaper archives, old programs and things of that nature.
These photos are from February 2010, marked.
One set is from Twin Lakes’ 49-44 win against Tri-County on Feb. 23, in which the Indians (8-12) shot out to an 11-0 run and got 13 points from Drake Danford. Five came in the fourth quarter after the Cavaliers (10-9) pulled within four points.
Trent Kyburz went on a late 5-0 run for Tri-County to cut the deficit to its final of five points. Kyburz scored 20 for the Cavaliers. Niall Breedlove added 10 for Twin Lakes. Luke Pritchett added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The other set is from Delphi’s 75-41 win at North White on Feb. 26. The Oracles’ press helped the visitors shoot out to a 21-4 lead after eight minutes. Jacob Ruemler scored 10, as did Brant Jones, in the Vikings’ final regular-season game before the sectional tournament. North White (2-18) had beaten Faith Christian two days earlier.