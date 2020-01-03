The year 2019 brought about great sports accomplishments for White County and those connected to the local community. Area high schools and youth sports programs all had their fare share of triumphant moments.
Herald Journal Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser and correspondent Trent Wright compiled a list of more than 20 accomplishments from the past 12 months, and then voted on their favorite selections. A full top 10 list was cumulated. Here are the Top 10 Sports Moments of 2019.
1. #BowsmanStrong
Support still shows up around the state, via the aforementioned hashtag and phrase. It’s been on basketball shooting shirts, signs and shoes. But for one weekend, it took over stadiums across the state — at high schools and even Indiana University.
West Washington head football coach Phillip Bowsman, the brother of Twin Lakes girls basketball head coach Brad Bowsman, passed away three days after suffering a stroke while coaching during West Washington’s Class 1A state semifinal at Indianapolis Lutheran.
According to a Facebook post from Beth Bowsman: “During the first quarter the ringing of the ears returned as did the terrible headache only to a worse degree.” The Senators coach was taken to two different facilities to receive treatment, including multiple surgeries through the weekend.
Phillip’s condition worsened, and he unfortunately passed away the following Monday afternoon.
Communities and school systems around the state organized several gatherings and tributes to the Bowsman family in response. Actions included a 24-hour stadium light vigil. Schools turned on their stadium lights Nov. 28 and they remained on through the evening of Nov. 29.
Bowsman was also the school’s athletic director for seven years. He coached football for 16.
“In true Coach Bowsman fashion, he made his final act of giving by being an organ donor,” the school district said in a Facebook post the day of his passing. “Please take time [and] show love and support for all members of our community because his impact was great and this loss will affect many.”
2. Twin Lakes girls qualify for third consecutive state 200-meter individual medley relay
At the Crawfordsville Sectional, the 200 medley relay team won in 1 minute, 54.59 seconds in the finals after reaching them with a 1:58.02 preliminary swim. Danielle D’Andrea, Ayanna Thompson, McKenzie Vogel and Emma Lamb went into state seeded 30th, and finished 29th in 1:54.59.
It was the third consecutive year D’Andrea, Thompson and Vogel helped Twin Lakes reach state in the 200 medley relay. They teamed with Amy Lyons to finish 28th in both 2017 and 2018. Lamb made her lone appearance in 2019.
3. Seven cross-country runners reach New Prairie Semi-State meet
Twin Lakes senior Kaylan Howard was more excited for junior teammate Tess Lilly than herself, in essence. Lilly also noted a slow reaction as her name was called out during the Harrison Regional because of illness, but wanted to train for, and then run, at the New Prairie Semi-State with a teammate.
Seconds later, Lilly’s name was called out. The junior giggled with glee. Howard placed 32nd in 21 minutes, 21.3 seconds, a 6:52 pace. Lilly was six runners back, in 21:41.2. Her pace was 6:58.7. Both Howard and Lilly reached the semi-state meet for the third straight year.
They were two of three Indians runners, and seven White County individuals, who advanced to the semi-state level.
The Falcons qualified a pair of boys — senior Branden Simmons (23rd, 17:32.4) and junior Thomas Tullius (17th, 17:23.7). Twin Lakes freshman Justin Scott (25th, 17:34.7) crossed the line two spots behind Simmons. Scott was the third Twin Lakes runner, matched in total by Frontier. The Falcons also qualified junior Courtney Gutwein (28th, 20:59).
Like Lilly, North White’s Dominick Hernandez (32nd, 17:50.6) was caught in a wait-and-see moment, but qualified as the last male in.
4. Monticello 8-Under All-Stars win Akron Semi-State
There was an “if necessary” game to be played, and any team that lost its first shot at a tournament title might not have fared well the second time around.
Not Monticello’s 8-Under team. The All-Stars rebounded on a Tuesday night to beat Plymouth, 12-4, and claim the Tippecanoe Valley Semi-State championship just a couple hours after Plymouth had topped the Braves, 15-6, to set up the winner-takes-the-placard contest.
Monticello plated four in the second and then added a pair of insurance runs in the third for a 6-0 cushion. Plymouth struck back in the bottom half of the frame with four runs for a 6-4 score, but didn’t get any closer.
The lead increased to 7-4 in the fifth, then the Braves tacked on five in the top of the sixth, which began the celebration on their side of the field. Three outs later, Monticello’s players chucked gloves in the air and raced to the third-base line in celebration.
“We’ve been telling these boys since the tournament started, ‘one game at a time,’” head coach Josh Mann said. “Once we get into each game, it’s ‘one out at a time.’ We know we can put up runs, so if they score a couple runs here or there, we’ll be fine.”
The Braves rolled into the championship via a 25-7 aggregate score after steamrolling to the District II title by a 61-12 scoreline and a 4-0 record.
“(Reaching) State has always been the No. 1 goal for this team since we put it together last fall,” Mann said.
Monticello went 1-2 at the state tournament in Plymouth, upset in the opening round by Oak Hill and falling to Plymouth in its second loser-out game to place top-six in the state.
5. Monticello 10-Under All-Stars advance to state
They were crowned the kings of comeback.
After being seeded fourth out of District III into the Junior Monticello Semi-State tournament, the host was one game from falling out. A win against Delphi set up the beginning of a four-game win streak that eclipsed nearly eight hours over two days.
Monticello beat Delphi on a Saturday to stay alive, then slogged through almost six hours of baseball the following day — with a two-hour storm cell delay during the third-place contest.
Monticello went 3-0 on Sunday, with an aggregate score of 17-8 in beating Mississinewa (9-5), Flora (6-3) and Alexandria (2-1) to reach the semi-state championship against Frankfort on Monday.
“We came together late in the game there and pulled ’er through,” coach Dan Brown said on Sunday. He meant of the Braves’ opening-game comeback against Mississinewa, but it was true of each comeback win during the eight-hour day. The Braves came back from down 1-0 against the Tigers, and rebounded from multiple deficits against Mississinewa and Flora in going 3-0. Mississinewa led 2-0 and 4-3, and tied the game at 5-all.
Flora led 3-0.
Monticello went on to place fourth at the state tournament in Frankfort, going 2-2 with wins of 9-0 and 12-3.
6. Colin Reagan wins Logansport Regional wrestling championship
The Frontier senior sought a third consecutive East Chicago Semi-State berth, and came through in superb fashion. Reagan (113, pounds, 43-2) cruised to the semi-state meet with three pins — Faith Christian's Ian Young (54 seconds), Harrison's Alex Kellogg (1:13) and Winamac's Jake Armstrong (3:19).
He joined six others in advancing — fellow seniors Kaleb Cauble (Twin Lakes), Gavin Gross (North White) and Caleb White (Frontier), and Chantz Dillon (North White), Anthony Pulliam (Twin Lakes) and Jac Sproles (Frontier).
7. Frontier softball wins fourth consecutive sectional
Zoey Nantkes turned it on in the latter portion of her junior season, especially in the postseason.
Because of that — and incredibly timely hitting, once again — Frontier collected its fourth consecutive sectional championship Thursday in Rossville. The Falcons scored five runs in the sixth inning to cap a 10-0, run-rule victory.
Nantkes threw a one-hitter and allowed just four baserunners, walking one and hitting a pair. She struck out six and stranded all four runners. Nantkes also threw a shutout in a 10-0 win against Clinton Prairie in Wednesday’s sectional semifinal.
From May 7 to the regional semifinal, Nantkes threw 39 1/3 innings and allowed just 18 hits and five earned runs. She struck out 47, and her earned-run average dropped to 2.26.
“I really liked how we competed the last two games of sectionals,” senior catcher KC Clapper said of the Falcons’ 20-0 aggregate score. “I feel like we played well in every aspect of the game. I’m excited to see what’s to come.”
Clapper drove in three, one of seven Falcons to garner an RBI in the sectional title game. Not to be outdone, Breanna Hines went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles and a steal from the leadoff spot.
“We were aggressive on the bases which contributed to some of our early runs,” Frontier head coach Sharon Wright said. “The seniors have won four sectional titles, which is quite an accomplishment.”
8. Jadden Ousley wins Logansport golf sectional
Despite carding what he felt was an “inconsistent” round during the Logansport Sectional, the then-junior posted a 70 to earn medalist honors and help his team card a school-record 305.
Twin Lakes’ No. 1 golfer seesawed five birdies and five bogeys at Dykeman Park Golf Course. Ousley lamented two-putting three different attempts at an eagle. He put together four birdies on the back nine to shoot one-under-par 35 for that stretch.
“It just so happened that I stayed in it, I stayed focused and I didn’t quit,” Ousley said that day. “One of the things written down in my yardage book (Friday) morning was ‘don’t quit.’ It’s one thing I didn’t do, and it just so happened I got the job done. It’s the best score in my three years here.”
9. Frontier cross-country boys win Benton Central sectional
The Falcons were feted with a police-truck ride around their own home track a few hours after earning the program’s first cross-country sectional in school history. The bus ride itself from Oxford was “great,” “exciting,” and “very entertaining,” runners said that night after scoring 52 points to beat Benton Central by eight for the title.
The Falcons were 1-2 against the Bison, with a win at the Tri-County quadrangular in which Benton Central’s second runner dropped out because of dehydration.
“Jokingly, I said we would beat them by eight points (if they had their full lineup),” head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny recalled. “We beat them by eight points. That’s the first thing the boys said to me — ‘Coach, they were all healthy and we beat them by eight points.’”
Senior workhorses Branden Simmons and Thomas Tullius were nearly in lockstep throughout the 5-kilometer run. Simmons placed third in 17 minutes, 48.48 seconds — seven seconds ahead of Tullius, who was fourth.
Frontier’s next three runners were extolled by Culver-Pekny for their pack time. Chase Harner, Nathan Fleury and Ingersoll crossed within six seconds of each other in placing 14 (Harner, 18:37.84), 15 (Fleury, 18:41.41) and Ingersoll (16, 18:43.12). Arthur Zarse placed 18th in 18:49.08.
Nathan Phelps placed 40th in a time of 20:29.39.
10. North White’s Cale Robertson breaks 1,000-point mark
North White’s schedule the week after Thanksgiving was two games, both on the road. There was no doubt the senior would break 1,000 career points. But Vikings head coach Matt Sipkema wanted the senior to do it amongst his fans, and not hold the ceremony in mid-December.
So it was to his delight — and that of the crowd in Monon — when Robertson got his 14th point of the second half — and record-tying bucket — on a layup with 1 minute, 37 seconds left against Delphi the Saturday before Thanksgiving break. Robertson then went to the bench and watched the rest of North White’s 72-63 victory.
The play was a simple one, with Robertson driving past a defender for the layup. Robertson scored 12 of his 14 second-half points on 3s, and hit seven 3-pointers on the night. He was 7 for 15 from beyond the arc.
“Can’t believe it. It’s been a dream of mine,” Robertson said of reaching the milestone.