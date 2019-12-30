The year 2019 brought about great sports accomplishments for White County and those connected to the local community. Area high schools and youth sports programs all had their fare share of triumphant moments.
Herald Journal Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser and correspondent Trent Wright compiled a list of more than 20 accomplishments from the past 12 months, and then voted on their favorite selections. A full top 10 list was cumulated. It will appear in Saturday’s paper. The rest were designated honorable mention. Here is that list, in chronological order.
■ Frontier, North White boys basketball earn co-conference title
Both teams claimed 4-1 Midwest Conference records, and both bested West Central to clinch their trophy. The Vikings earned their first share of a title in 19 years behind first-year head coach Matt Sipkema by running the table after a conference-opening loss to Tri-County.
“We just came into practice the next day (after the loss to TC) and just kept working, striving to reach this goal,” then-junior Cale Robertson said after the win in Francesville. “We knew we weren’t out of it with so many games left. We just kept playing.”
The Falcons dropped their second league game to North White, but ran the table afterward and cut down the nest in Chalmers following the win against the Trojans. Frontier hadn’t garnered a basketball league title since 2003, a 16-year stretch.
“We were pretty hyped about the game — it’s been 16 years,” then-senior Jack Mikesell said after the game. “That’s been going around the whole school — 16 years since we won conference. That was on our mind the whole game, and we had the mentality to come out and win.”
■ Tri-County baseball earns co-conference championship
Tri-County jumped from 3-3 in the Midwest Conference to 8-2 this past spring under first-year head coach Rick Bennett, with a chance to earn the outright title in the span of roughly 52 hours in May.
The Cavs beat North Newton, 6-5, on a Tuesday in Gary, utilizing seven walks and scoring five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to put themselves in the driver’s seat with three games to play. Two days later at home, they held a 6-5 lead late before a throwing error tied the game and led to a 10-inning, 7-6 loss.
Tri-County had two-out chances to win in the seventh, eighth and ninth, but none came through to spoil Senior Day. The Cavs rebounded with a sweep of South Newton to finish 8-2, the same mark as North Newton.
“It felt great to accomplish something that we as a team set out to do,” then-senior Chase Kirby said. “Everyone was on the same page and wanted the conference (title). The best thing is I don’t believe we have reached our true potential.”
■ Bahler, Musser win sectional championships
Tri-County garnered a pair of individual titles on the girls side of the Benton Central Sectional in May.
Teammates Erin Bahler and Bella Cochran had a vault-off to remember, placing first and second and setting personal records in the process. Bahler cleared eight feet on her first attempt to both top Cochran and tie a school record.
“Super-excited,” Bahler said that Tuesday. “Just mindset. That’s a big part of it, and it just kind of depends on the day.”
Musser was the section’s top seed in the shot (30 feet, 10.5 inches), and got out in front early and won with a mark of 31-3.5. She credited throws coach Rachel Harper with her improvement: “She’s the key to my success.”
■ Lehe, Pezel win sectional track championships
Tri-County’s Luke Lehe was seeded fifth Seeded fifth in the 200-meter dash, then clocked the fastest qualifying time (23.28 seconds) in the preliminary race by a little more than a tenth of a second.
At the final, he burst out of the second turn and drove his way almost unimpeded to a sectional title in 23.02 seconds — almost a half-second (0.47) better than Twin Lakes’ Joe Valentine and a personal-best time.
“It feels great knowing I’ll be able to continue my track season with regionals next week, especially in the events I’ll be competing in,” Lehe said. “Advancing in the 200 has always been my goal for the season and for me to be able to win it was extra special.”
North White’s Damon Pezel got three finals attempts in the shot put, and used them to win the title. He pushed 45 feet on all three; his winning throw was 45 feet, 6 inches.
“I threw almost two PRs on my last two throws. That’s what I was kind of hoping for,” Pezel said. “It gives me about a million percent boost of confidence.”
■ Twin Lakes’ Griesey, Gutwein win third straight sectional title
London Griesey set a personal-best time in winning the 400-meter dash, while Maggie Gutwein won both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Griesey won the 400 by 3.5 seconds (1:01.69), pushing into the front around the 250-meter mark and cruising from there.
“As my seed time I was (ranked No. 1), but you can never really look at those times and think, ‘I have this in the bag,’” she said. “I’m glad it was perfect weather. I feel like next week I can run sub-1 or a minute flat to finish my season off.”
It was Griesey’s third consecutive sectional title, as it was with Gutwein. The University of Iowa-bound distance runner breezed to victory, claiming the 1,600 (5:19.25) by 10.4 seconds and the 3,200 (11:36.23) by nearly 30.
“I wasn’t going out trying to run my PR because I don’t want to ... waste all that,” she said. “I wanted to go out and feel good and get my legs under me for next week.”
■ TL track boys win third sectional title in four years
Seniors Zion Cosgray and Joe Valentine embraced and jumped up and down while yelling “Let’s go” as Twin Lakes’ point total at the Benton Central track and field sectional was announced in May.
One hundred and 11.5 points, and the margin wasn’t close. Twin Lakes won its third sectional in four years in runaway fashion (34.5 points).
The Indians won three events, earned seven regional berths and accrued 15 top-5 finishes.
“If you would have asked me about two, three weeks ago, I wouldn’t have thought we would win this,” Twin Lakes head coach James Creamer said. “We’ve had a season full of not knowing what our lineup was going to be week-to-week, or meet-to-meet. This was not something I expected to have happen.”
It was a point of pride, many said.
“I knew three titles in four years, it’s not easy to do in any sport, in any league,” Valentine said. “This is something I’ll never forget; this team and what we’ve done. I owed it to this team to come back and be better than ever.”
He was the third leg on the 400-meter relay that won a title. Valentine thrust his arms in the air after handing off the Cosgray, who was the anchor leg and bolted to a two-second win. The Indians clocked a tiem of 45.72 for their fourth straight championship.
“Four years of winning the 4 by 1 is something really special,” Cosgray said. “Us being able to do that was an amazing thing.”
Junior Tyler Jordan accounted for 27 points and qualified for the regional in three of four events.
■ Twin Lakes baseball plus-.500 for first time in many years
The resurgence under Jake Burton continued. In the third year under the longtime Indiana prep skipper, the Indians posted 17 wins and were three games above .500 (17-14). It was Twin Lakes’ best mark since 2003, when they went 18-7. It was the first time the Indians were above .500 to end the season since 2009 (15-14), and second consecutive year the team hit double-digit wins since 2008-09.
“It’s amazing to see how far the program has come from when I was a freshman until now,” then-senior Graham Howe said after a 5-2 loss to Andrean in the sectional semifinal. “Coach Burton has done a wonderful job getting us to this point, and in the right direction.”
Added Ethan Luzzader, who was later named Class 3A All-State by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association: “This needs to be expected. We need to keep moving forward as we go on, build a better program. I’m proud to be a part of the turnaround here.”
■ Frontier hires Burgess and Marlatt to coach football and girls basketball
The school district had two big decisions to make going into the 2019-20 school year. Three technically, as the Athletic Director and head football coach positions were tied together. Frontier also needed a girls basketball head coach.
For that decision, they turned to an alum and hired Class of 2003 graduate Kyle Marlatt. Marlatt spent time coaching at Benton Central and Harrison before coming home. He immediately went to work setting to turn around a moribund program, with a first-season goal of earning six wins to get the program to 300 in its history.
That goal was achieved earlier than expected for a school that hadn’t won more than five games a season since 2015-16. The magic number was reached on Dec. 17, and put the team at .500 temporarily. It is 6-7 heading into the second part of the season.
“It has been an amazing experience thus far. I’m grateful for all the opportunities I was fortunate to have during my time at Frontier and I want to help offer that to my players and the community,” Marlatt said just before the season began. “Hopefully, I can make an impact for the better.”
For the combination role, the school corporation tabbed longtime football coach Troy Burgess. In 2018 he helped lead Evansville Central within a play of the Class 4A state title, and guided the Falcons to a 7-3 record — its first seven-win year since 2005 and only second time since then with a record of .500 or better.
Frontier’s mark gives him a 115-79 record in 18 seasons; he previously was an administrator and football coach at South Putnam for several years.
“I’m excited to get back to a small school. I’m excited to come back to the small-school atmosphere,” Burgess said after the unanimous vote in April. “I spent seven years in administration (previously). I do have experience in that, which I think will help. I have a little bit of an idea of how to balance that, which I know sometimes can be tough.”
■ TL boys tennis wins sectional title
Boisterous. Rambunctious.
Two adjectives that describe the Twin Lakes boys program, and its attitude. That was on full display during a 30-hour period as the Indians won all 10 matches in a pair of sweeps to claim its second sectional title in three seasons. Twin Lakes bested Logansport, 3-2, on Sept. 16, then turned it into a postseason sweep in the rematch.
Reece Arthur (7-5, 6-3), Jadden Ousley (6-3, 6-3) and the doubles team of Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein ( 6-4, 6-3) all reprised their earlier results.
Ryan Nickerson (6-3, 6-3) and the doubles team of Michael Deno and Hayden Hubbard (7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-0) turned previous matchup losses into wins to complete the sweep.
“When you have a good team, you have a good team,” coach Jennifer Ousley said a day after the victory. “And when you have a competitive team, they’re out to win and not give up until every single person wins. I feel like we worked really hard and got us to a level that — they decided they were going to go 5-0.”
■ Anthony Ball breaks multiple North White football records
A second-year starter, the senior helped the Vikings average nearly 32 points per game and reach both .500 and the five-win mark for the first time since 2015.
Ball finished his stint with 2,757 yards passing on 191 completions, 34 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. More than half those numbers were accrued in 2019 — 148 completions, 2,168 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Ball set school records for passes thrown (293) and completed, and touchdown passes in a game (six) and season (28). He also set records for passes thrown (405), passes completed and passing TDs in a career.
“I wasn’t expecting us to be able to throw the ball as effectively as we did, or myself to even be able to run it as effectively as I did,” Ball said. “I just basically did as well as I could and it ended up working out.”
■ Gretencord does two coaching gigs at Tri-County
Two jobs. Consecutive seasons. Was he ready? He felt so.
“We have such great athletes. They are great kids, fun to be around, I enjoy being around them. That made it an easy decision,” Mark Gretencord said after being hired in July to coach football, adding onto his duties as the school’s boys basketball head coach. “As long as they don’t get tired of me, it’ll be a good fit.”
“Consideration of (Grentencord’s) well being” was taken into account, Tri-County Athletic Director Jeff LeBeau said. “Could he physically and mentally handle both? We feel like if there is a guy out there that can do it, coach Gretencord is that guy for us.”
Gretencord’s youthful, inexperienced squad went 1-7. The basketball team, also youthful and inexperienced, is 1-9.