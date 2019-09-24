It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur. The Herald Journal hopes to lend as much credence as possible to those. Here are the selections for athletes of the week (based on a Tuesday to Monday schedule).
Cross-Country
Frontier boys: The Falcons won the Tri-County Invitational on Tuesday by putting all five scorers in the top nine — with four going 2-3-4-5. Frontier then placed sixth at the Class A race during the prestigious New Prairie Invitational, with an average time of 18 minutes, 58.7 seconds and top-70 placements for all its scorers.
Frontier girls: The Falcons placed second at the Tri-County Invitational, but cut its margin against Benton Central by six points from a previous encounter. Frontier then placed seventh at the Class A race during the prestigious New Prairie Invitational, with an average time of 23:50.9.
Twin Lakes girls: The Indians placed 11th at the Class AA race during the prestigious New Prairie Invitational, with an average time of 23:01.9. Kaylan Howard and Kira Jansen placed in the top 45, while Twin Lakes placed all its scoring runners in the top 70.
Football
Gage Businger, Twin Lakes: The junior scored two touchdowns during the Indians’ 61-7 homecoming rout of Benton Central. He had one carry for a 38-yard score on offense, and also intercepted two passes. One of those picks was returned 50 yards for a score. He also made two tackles.
Korbin Lawson, Tri-County: The sophomore scored four touchdowns and converted three 2-point passes in a 42-20 homecoming win against South Newton. He completed six passes for 70 yards and a score, and ran 11 times for 133 yards and three TDs. His per-carry average was 12.1 yards.
Girls Golf
Hadley Pell, Twin Lakes: The senior shot a personal-best nine-hole score of 42 on Tuesday during a triangular split Sept. 17 at Wheatfield, then carded a third-place and team-best 93 at Monday’s Twin Lakes Sectional.
Boys Tennis
Twin Lakes: The Indians got contributions from every flight as they placed second at the Hoosier Conference tournament. Jadden Ousley and Ryan Nickerson reached the championship matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, while Reece Arthur and the doubles teams of Clayton Bridwell/Carson Gutwein and Luke Deno/Hayden Hubbard all placed third.
Volleyball
Lynzi Heimlich, North White: The sophomore collected 38 kills, 24 blocks, 32 assists, eight aces and two digs as the Vikings went 2-0 during the week with a five-set win at Winamac and a four-set win at Caston.
Unified flag football
Kristopher Kauffman, Twin Lakes: The athlete scored the first TD of his career as the Indians went 1-1 at a tournament last Wednesday.