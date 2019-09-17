It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur. The Herald Journal hopes to lend as much credence as possible to those. Here are the selections for athletes of the week (based on a Tuesday to Monday schedule).
Cross-Country
Branden Simmons, Frontier: The senior won the Delphi 4-Way meet and was second at the Benton Central Super Six meet, and led the Falcons to a team win (Delphi) and runner-up finish (Super Six).
Courtney Gutwein and Emma Blissett, Frontier: The junior and sophomore, respectively, led the Falcons to a pair of runner-up team finishes. Blisset placed runner-up (Delphi) and eighth (Super Six), while Gutwein placed fourth (Delphi) and sixth (Super Six).
Twin Lakes girls: The Indians placed fourth at the Maconaquah Invitational, three points behind third place. Senior Kaylan Howard placed 15th, while Kira Jansen (20th), Tess Lilly (21st) and Maddie Scott (25th) were within five places of each other. Gabi Lane placed 31st to end the team scoring.
Football
Caleb Atkinson, Frontier: The senior running back scored all three touchdowns and accounted for 20 points in a 22-6 victory. He ran for 156 yards and a 2-point conversion, and added 12 total tackles and a 55-yard punt.
Anthony Ball, North White: The senior quarterback accounted for four scores in a 49-6 victory. He threw for three and rushed for one. He completed 17 passes for 205 yards, and ran for 38.
Brayden Buschman, North White: The junior wide receiver caught six passes from Ball for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns. One was a 48-yard touchdown, and the other was a 5-yard score.
Girls Golf
Danielle D’Andrea, Twin Lakes: The senior carded an 89 to place fifth at the Hoosier Conference meet.
Boys Soccer
North White: A week of standouts. The Vikings scored 35 goals and dished out 24 assists in doing so while compiling four routs. Diego Maravilla made 16 saves and allowed just three goals.
Boys Tennis
Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein, Twin Lakes: The No. 1 doubles team went 5-0 this week, including a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win at Harrison that served as the Indians’ lone victory in that match.
Volleyball
Payten Hunt, Frontier: The senior collected 17 kills, eight aces and 27 digs as the Falcons went 2-1 over the week.