It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory, individually or as a team, does not have to be a requisite.
However, standout efforts do occur. The Herald Journal hopes to lend as much credence as possible to those. Here are the selections for athletes of the week (based on a Tuesday through Monday schedule).
Cross-Country
Branden Simmons and Thomas Tullius, Frontier: The seniors paced Frontier to a pair of wins last week. Simmons won the individual race as Frontier claimed the Clinton Prairie 4-Way meet on Tuesday, then placed second at the 421 Invitational as the Falcons won that meet on Saturday.
Tullius placed fourth Tuesday and fifth Saturday.
Emma Blissett and Courtney Gutwein, Frontier: The sophomore and junior, respectively, helped lead the Falcons to a pair of top-2 finishes; second at the 4-Way and first at the 421 Invitational. Blissett placed second at the 421 and fifth at the 4-Way. Gutwein placed fourth at the 421 and third at the 4-Way.
Football
Frontier secondary: The Falcons broke up 10 passes and intercepted North White quarterback Anthony Ball twice in a 30-22 victory. One of those interceptions was returned 45 yards for a touchdown by Luke Bowers.
Jace Stoops, Twin Lakes: In a game with one touchdown, the first-year tight end was the recipient. Stoops caught a 35-yard pass from Danny Bennett in Twin Lakes’ 10-3 victory against Northwestern.
Girls Golf
Hadley Pell, Twin Lakes: The senior carded a 43 as the Indians won a triangular Thursday in Logansport and broke 100 with a 98 on Saturday during the Lafayette Jefferson Broncho Invitational.
Ashley Siegfried, Tri-County: The senior carded 48 in two separate duals during the week, leading Tri-County to a 1-1 record in those duals.
Boys Soccer
Diego Maravilla, North White: The senior goalkeeper made 11 total saves as the Vikings earned their first win of the season, 3-1, and rallied to draw with Rensselaer Central, 2-2, during the week.
Girls Soccer
Lizbeth Santiago-Garcia, Twin Lakes: The junior midfielder added what turned out to be more than enough insurance as the Indians collected their first win of the season, 4-0, against North White on Aug. 27.
Boys Tennis
Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard, Twin Lakes: The newly formed freshman and sophomore doubles team went 4-1 during the week for the Indians. They claimed the only win against Lafayette Jefferson at No. 2 doubles, coming back from a deficit to win 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 in a super tiebreaker.
Volleyball
Abbie Carter. Frontier: The senior tallied 17 kills, 17 digs, 10 assists and six aces as the Falcons went 2-2 at the Tri-County Invitational.
Lynzi Heimlich, North White: The sophomore tallied 22 kills, 16 blocks, 23 assists and nine digs as the Vikings went 2-2 at the Tri-County Invitational.
Ayanna Thompson, Twin Lakes: The senior setter tallied 59 assists, 54 digs, 23 kills and 12 aces as the Indians went 2-1 during the week, with a five-set win against Rossville and a sweep of Tri-County.