It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur. The Herald Journal hopes to lend as much credence as possible to those. Here are the selections for athletes of the week (based on a Friday-Monday schedule).
Cross-country
Courtney Gutwein, Frontier: The junior led White County’s entrants at the New Prairie Semi-State meet with a placement of 132nd in 21 minutes, 43.6 seconds.
Thomas Tullius, Frontier: The senior led White County’s entrants at the New Prairie Semi-State meet with a placement of 113th in17:45.7.
Football
Anthony Ball, North White: The senior quarterback threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-14 sectional win against Carroll. He completed 12 passes, and also ran for 56 yards. Ball also returned an interception for a score on defense.
Danny Bennett, Twin Lakes: The senior quarterback threw for 214 yards and four scores in a 63-35 sectional win against Hanover Central. He also ran four times for six yards and a touchdown.
Caden Harker, Twin Lakes: The sophomore back ran for 51 yards and a touch down on four carries, and also caught three passes for 21 yards and two scores in a 63-35 sectional win against Hanover Central. He also snared two interceptions on defense.
Justin Russell, North White: The senior wide receiver caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 63-35 sectional win against Hanover Central.
North White’s defense: The Vikings’ defensive backfield and linebacking corps snagged six interceptions and ran two back for touchdowns in a 63-35 sectional win against Hanover Central. Ball and Parker Smith each grabbed two picks.
Twin Lakes’ offensive line: The Indians’ front five paved the way for 60 carries and 472 yards in a 63-35 sectional win against Hanover Central. Twin Lakes scored five TDs, and averaged 7.9 yards per carry.