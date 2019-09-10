It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur. The Herald Journal hopes to lend as much credence as possible to those. Here are the selections for athletes of the week (based on a Tuesday to Monday schedule).
Cross-Country
Branden Simmons, Frontier: The senior placed ninth at the Caston to help the Falcons place fourth as a team.
Courtney Gutwein and Emma Blissett, Frontier: The junior and sophomore, respectively, placed 10-11 and crossed within 14 seconds of each other at the Caston Invitational to help the Falcons place fifth as a team.
Football
Caleb Atkinson and Treven Girard, Frontier: The Falcons starting backfield accounted for 227 rush yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a 38-0 victory. Atkinson ran for 110 and two scores, while Girard ran for 117 yards and two scores. They each also garnered a 2-point conversion.
Danny Bennett, Twin Lakes: The senior quarterback completed 7-of-11 passes for 68 yards and two scores as the Indians came close in a comeback attempt during a 19-14 loss.
Anthony Ball, North White: The senior quarterback accounted for all four scores in a 62-24 loss to Winamac, throwing for three and rushing for one. He completed 16 passes for 261 yards.
Girls Golf
Averie Brandt, Twin Lakes: The senior carded a career-best 49 on a nine-hole round for the Indians as the team won a triangular Thursday at home.
Boys Soccer
Kevin Garcia and Axcel Maravilla, North White: The pair helped guide North White to two wins this week. Maravilla netted four goals and two assists and Garcia added four goals and one assist.
Cyrus Allen and Wesley Kennington, Twin Lakes: The goalkeepers combined for 13 saves as Twin Lakes went 1-0-1, with a 0-0 draw against Lafayette Jefferson. Allen made eight saves in that match.
Girls Soccer
North White: The Vikings earned the first win in program history Tuesday night in Hamlet, a 7-4 win against Oregon-Davis.
Boys Tennis
Twin Lakes: The team gets the nod after going 5-0 during the week, including a McCutcheon Invitational tournament victory. The Indians dropped just two games in 25 matches, and won three with 5-0 scores.
Volleyball
Lynzi Heimlich, North White: The sophomore collected 22 kills, 25 assists, 20 digs and 17 blocks as the Vikings went 1-2 over the last week.
Payten Hunt, Frontier: The senior collected nine kills, five aces and 23 digs as the Falcons went 1-2 over the last week.