It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur. The Herald Journal hopes to lend as much credence as possible to those. Here are the selections for athletes of the week (based on a Friday-Monday schedule).
Cross-Country
Frontier: The Falcons swept the Midwest Conference championship titles. The boys won their second straight title, and the girls three-peated.
Football
Caleb Atkinson, Frontier: The senior ran for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 32-12 win against Tri-County. He also threw a 48-yard TD pass.
Anthony Ball, North White: The senior quarterback threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-0 win at South Newton. He completed 18-of-27 passes, and ran for nine yards and a score.
Brayden Buschman, North White: The junior caught eight passes for 157 yards and two scores in a 60-0 win at South Newton. He also intercepted a pass.
Max Copas, Frontier: The senior caught six passes for 81 yards and a score and ran for 25 yards and a score in a 32-12 win against Tri-County.
Lewis Dellinger, Twin Lakes: The junior tallied one sack and an interception and six total tackles in a 13-0 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic.
Boys Soccer
Angel Aguilar, Twin Lakes: The sophomore scored the lone goal in a 1-0 sectional win against Benton Central.
Boys Tennis
Twin Lakes: The Indians swept Logansport, 5-0, to win the Logansport Sectional. Twin Lakes won all 10 matches it played during the sectional.
Unified Flag Football
Reece Bartlett, Twin Lakes: The junior threw for 207 yards and eight touchdowns on 17 completions as the Indians went 1-1 in a two-day span, beating West Lafayette and falling to McCutcheon in the sectional championship game.
Volleyball
Marissa Benitez, North White: The senior defensive specialist/setter totaled 41 assists, 10 digs and 10 aces as the Vikings went 2-1 through Monday.
Kadence Clay, Twin Lakes: The junior middle blocker contributed three kills, five blocks and two aces as the Indians went 0-2 at the Hoosier Conference tournament.
Emily Phelps, North White: The senior defensive specialist totaled 26 and 11 aces as the Vikings went 2-1 through Monday.