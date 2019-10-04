It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur. The Herald Journal hopes to lend as much credence as possible to those. Here are the selections for athletes of the week (based on a Tuesday to Monday schedule).
Football
Anthony Ball, North White: The senior quarterback threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-16 win against Caston. He completed 13-of-17 passes, ran for 76 yards and a score and made 10 tackles.
Brayden Buschman, North White: The junior caught four passes for 69 yards and two scores in a 34-16 win against Caston. He also made six tackles.
Gage Businger, Twin Lakes: The junior returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score in a 27-20 loss at Hamilton Heights. He returned four kickoffs for 121 yards, and one punt for 12 yards. He also made three tackles.
Boys Soccer
Axcel Maravilla, North White: The senior scored 12 goals and dished out three assists as the Vikings went 3-2 since Aug. 24. His total of 28 regular-season goals broke the school record for goals in a season.
Auner Ramirez, North White: The sophomore scored six goals and dished out four assists as the Vikings went 3-2 since Aug. 24. North White outscored its opponents, 26-9.
Gabe Zarse, Twin Lakes: The junior scored two goals and added an assist as the Indians went 2-1 since Aug. 24.
Volleyball
Kadence Clay, Twin Lakes: The junior middle blocker collected a double-double as the Indians went 2-1 since Aug. 24. Clay accumulated 15 kills, 11 blocks, three aces and three digs.
Lynzi Heimlich, North White: The sophomore middle blocker/setter totaled 79 kills, 64 assists, 40 digs and 38 blocks as the Vikings went 4-1 since Aug. 24.
Emily Phelps, North White: The senior defensive specialist totaled 48 digs, 18 aces and six assists as the Vikings went 4-1 since Aug. 24.
Jadyn Winter, Twin Lakes: The senior outside hitter collected a double-double as the Indians went 2-1 since Aug. 24. Winter accumulated 18 kills, 17 digs, five aces and two assists.