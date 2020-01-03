It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur. The Herald Journal hopes to lend as much credence as possible to those. Here are the selections for athletes of the month of December.
Basketball
Boys
Clayton Bridwell, Twin Lakes: The sophomore guard averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals as the Indians went 5-4 before the break.
Cale Robertson, North White: The senior guard averaged 18.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals as the Vikings went 8-5 before the break.
Girls
Olivia Allen, North White: The junior wing averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists as the Vikings went 9-6 before the break.
Evelyn Scharer, Twin Lakes: The freshman forward averaged 11.9 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks as the Indians went 7-7 before the break.
Kyra Wilson, Frontier: The senior guard averaged 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals as the Falcons went 6-8 before the break.
Swimming
Boys
Aidan Totten: The freshman claimed a handful of gold medals and several other top-3 spots for the Indians during the season’s first nine events.
Girls
Danielle D’Andrea, Ayanna Thompson and McKenzie Vogel: The seniors have combined for a couple handfuls of gold medals and myriad top-3 placements for the Indians during the season’s first 10 events.
Wrestling
Anthony Ball, North White: The 170-pound senior went 17-1 prior to the holiday break, with his only loss coming in the championship of the Twin Lakes Invitational.
Wyatt Clevenger, Twin Lakes: The 220-pound junior went 3-1 at the Twin Lakes Invitational to push his season record to 7-6. He pinned two of his three opponents that entered with better records than him.
Zach Keesling, Twin Lakes: The 195-pound senior went 13-1 prior to the holiday break, with his only loss coming in the championship of the Twin Lakes Invitational.
Jac Sproles, Frontier: The 132-pound senior went 15-1 prior to the holiday break, with his only loss coming in the championship of the Clinton Prairie Invitational.
Luke Ulrich, Tri-County: The 145-pound senior went 16-6 prior to the holiday break, and recently won the 50th match of his career. He has 15 pins and one major decision.
Denny Wendling, Frontier: The 138-pound sophomore went 11-1 prior to the holiday break, with his only loss coming in the championship of the Clinton Prairie Invitational.