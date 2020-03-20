Seventy-one Indiana high school seniors — 39 boys and 32 girls — were chosen as first-team Academic All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Tuesday. In addition, 188 more boys and 189 more girls were recognized as honorable mention Academic All-State.
White County saw four players earn honorable mention selection — three boys and one girl. Tri-County’s Justin Cree and Zachary Gretencord, North White’s Chase Connell and Twin Lakes’ Gabi Lane were on the list.
The IBCA Academic All-State team is a program where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average, college board scores and academic class rank are considered, along with athletic performance. Seniors who meet criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale, a class rank in the upper 25 percent of one’s class, an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24 are considered.
Once nominations are received, an IBCA committee reviews the information and determines awards for first team and honorable mention. Those selected receive certificates from the IBCA for their honor.