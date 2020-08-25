MONON — It was said in jest, but with force behind it.
North White sophomore Juan Mata sat at a picnic table, which doubled as the cross-country team’s base Saturday during the North White Invitational at Monon Park.
As head coach Ashley Culross congratulated him, he playfully called out, “I still didn’t get my mile time.” The pair missed a connection near the mile mark for the coach to give Mata his time, but it didn’t matter in the end.
Mata sprinted the final 100 meters to overtake Benton Central’s Harrison Wealing and win the early-morning race in 17 minutes, 59 seconds.
Mata also said multiple times, “I wanted 17:50.”
Mata won the early-morning race by three seconds, and ended the overall invitational in second place. Rensselaer Central’s Tristen Wuethrich won with a time of 17:46 as the invitational was split into two races — Eastern time zone teams and Central time zone teams.
“I just sped up like normal, my normal kick,” Mata said of the finish. “I sped up more around 400 (meters left), and then I sprinted around 100 (left).”
Spring-boarded by Mata and senior Dominick Hernandez, the Vikings boys won the meet with 53 points, 50 ahead of the trio of Benton Central, Rensselaer Central and Victory Christian Academy.
“I was honestly really impressed,” Hernandez said of Mata, who he watched overtake Wealing as Hernandez himself strove to push at the end.
“Seeing him gauge his times … him knowing when to speed up is pretty good. He’s a pretty good runner. He caught that first-place guy and finished him off. Seeing that bodes pretty well for the future.”
Hernandez crossed in 18:20, good for third in his race and fifth overall. The senior pushed the pace from the gun, flying out in front of the pack in the first 75 meters and going hard the entire distance.
“It was half (strategy) and half (just get in front),” Hernandez said. “You want to break out so you’re not crowded by a whole bunch of people.
“I didn’t know how fast I was really going. I might have went a little too fast, but everybody else just followed. It ended up working well.”
Hernandez and junior Jesus Mata (19:22 on Saturday, sixth in his race and 10th overall) were the Vikings’ top two runners last season, and were expected to have that role again this season. Freshman Dane Hood (19:54; eighth, 14th) and sophomore Eli Stearns (20:20; 13th, 22nd) kept up with their teammates from the start and provided an unexpected boost Saturday.
“Three and four, or four and five (Juan Mata, Hood and Stearns), I didn’t expect that,” Culross said. “It was just, ‘Let’s see what happens.’
“I’m very pleased. Everyone under 20:30 is a great way to start. I didn’t expect that for all of us, and everyone’s time blew me away.”
Olivia Allen and Hannah Cosgray clutched each others’ shoulders prior to the first girls race, smiled at each other and bowed their heads. The senior and junior are the lone Vikings girls and opened their third non-team season by placing top-13 in their race and top-30 overall. Cosgray (seventh in race, 13th overall) clocked 24:16 and Allen (13th, 27th) clocked a 25:29.
“I knew they were training and they had a lot of responsibility and accountability this summer, especially in May and June,” Culross said of the seven runners who participated Saturday. “They trained great on their own, and to see it translate to know feels good for them.
“It was more on them this summer with everything going on. They pushed each other, and it’s paid off early. I hope it translates to the rest of the season.”
North White’s boys were three points from advancing to the 2019 Benton Central Regional. On Saturday, the Vikings — who returned all but one runner — began their quest to reach a 2020 regional meet.
“Our goal right now is to make the regional as a team,” Culross said. “We missed out last year, and I’m feeling good about that and (a Midwest Conference title), as of right now. If we stay healthy and keep running, those are the goals.”
Falcons rebuilding with experienced runners
“You need to go talk to coach Culross,” Frontier head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny said as she collected results Saturday morning. “That boys team is good, and it’s going to be trouble.”
Frontier’s boys ended the meet in fifth place with 115 points. Seniors Thomas Tullius and Arthur Zarse finished 4-5 in their race, and their times (18:44 for Tullius, 19:04 for Zarse) placed them seventh and ninth, respectively, overall. The rest of the Falcons were roughly a minute apart in time (Sawyer Richter, 20:15; Eli Mathew, 21:04; Brody Dondlinger, 22:23; Nathan Fleury, 22:38).
The girls team placed third with 76 points. Sophomore Emma Blissett placed top-5 with a 21:57, while senior Courtney Gutwein overcame an early stumble to place top 10 with a 23:14.
“Oh, we have a new team. It feels like a new team,” Culver-Pekny said the week prior. “I’m telling you, we’re rebuilding. I don’t know how all the other coaches feel, but we are not in a place we were at last year at this time.”
Frontier returns the bulk of its runners, but Culver-Pekny feels there is a dent in the program’s leadership structure because of how much leadership the Class of 2019 provided. Between that and three months of training being lost to the coronavirus pandemic, the coach believes the leadership structure is still being reorganized.
Sophomores Campbell Pekny (25:19 Saturday), Caitlin Tullius (32:35) and Alea Reagan (27:44) also have experience from last season, while Alexa Reagan (25:28) and Chatney Altman (29:09) add depth.
Senior Chase Harner withdrew after injuring himself Saturday, while Richter came back after playing football last season and there are others to add depth for the boys team.
“After our top two or three, the next four spots are wide open on both sides,” Culver-Pekny said. “Last year at this time, I knew where we were headed. Oof, I have no idea where we’re going to be. I can’t even predict it.”
Young Cavaliers will build on fly
The good news was Tri-County’s boys team had a pretty solid middle-ack pack time Saturday, with 44 seconds between Evan Getz (21:25) and Ian Brooks (22:09). James Dreblow (21:37) and Christian Wallace (21:53) were with the group. The entire program needs to work on its pack time, though. Sophomore Justin Kilmer (19:54) broke 20 minutes, but no one else clocked under 21 minutes. In addition, Noah Oiler (23:05) and Isaac Miller (28:48) were at the other end.
Dreblow, Oiler and Isaac Miller make up the Cavaliers’ sophomore class alongside James Miller, while Getz is a junior. Brooks and Wallace are freshmen. Head coach Ryan Harrington noted he has at least three others who could see time on the course this season.
“That sophomore class is our strongest class at this point with Kilmer, Oiler and Dreblow,” Harrington said last week. “Noah and James, this is their fourth year running cross-country and Justin started in eighth grade.”
Youth was at the forefront of Tri-County’s girls’ results Saturday, as well. Sophomore Becca Brooks (25:41) has experience, while freshman Amalee Scheitlin (26:22) brings two years of middle-school running to the program. Junior Brynn Warren (25:50) provides the leadership alongside classmate Ashley Ford (32:07). Depth comes in the form of a handful of others, including Grace Rodehan and Willa Wamsley.
“Those top four girls are really solid when they come together,” Harrington said. “That’s kind of what we have to hope. It’s going to be filling in the holes where we can and not having a senior is good because we can develop more.”
Filling in the holes will make things “interesting,” Harrington noted, but is excited the youth also begets higher numbers for the program.
“I think honestly we’re going to be OK,” he said. “That’s the nice thing as far as having the extra bodies. Having a deep team is going to be very beneficial this year — it’s always beneficial, but this year it will be extra beneficial.”
Twin Lakes expected to progress more
The Indians’ first venture on the course was basically a training run for all involved. But head coach Mark Wyant liked what he saw.
Twin Lakes hosted Lewis Cass’ boys team last week at its annual home meet. North White bowing out and the Kings not bringing their girls squad led to a one-race field that included the Indians girl’s team running alongside their counterparts and Lewis Cass.
Sophomore Justin Scott was at the head of the pack, both team- and field-wise, clocking in at 18:48 to win the race. Expected to be the core for four years, Twin Lakes’ sophomore class includes Zackery Johns, Allen Miller, Bruce Ramirez and Oliver Wright. Seniors John Peters and Sean Woods add leadership, and Wyant has a handful of freshmen to aid with depth.
“The boys are fairly young and fairly good,” Wyant said. “They work together well, work together as a unit. They respond to each other. It’s kind of exciting.”
Twin Lakes edged out North White for a regional team placement last season. While the team is a little younger, Wyant believes they should challenge for a regional spot again.
“We have to give them a chance to get out there and prove themselves,” he added. “Our goal is to get out of sectionals as a boys team. Hopefully, along the way the boys can jell, and the girls, too.
“The girl’s team is not one to be counted out. We have seven runners, and I think they’ll flip around all year.”
Tess Lilly is back to guide the Indians after qualifying for semi-state as an individual. Classmate Guadalupe Amador provides another leader for a team that is almost as young as the boys’ side.
Sophomores Ariel Davis and Addison Ward return, while freshman Lilly Roth led the way last Wednesday. She is part of a three-girl freshman class that includes Ava Kaufman and Olivia Nickerson. Junior Molly Venters is another addition who will add to the team.
“Lilly Roth did a nice job,” Wyant said of Wednesday’s result. “Don’t ever count Tess Lilly out. She has the experience and knowledge.
“I have my hopes up after losing what they did last year. We have some good ones coming back, and some new blood in there.”