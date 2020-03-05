West Lafayette continued its postseason domination of Northwestern.
For the seventh straight time in IHSAA sectional play, the Red Devils beat the Tigers. The score after Wednesday’s Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional first-round contest was 64-52.
Three-time sectional champion West Lafayette (12-11) used a 14-0 run that started midway through the first quarter to seize control.
“I guess they are the better team or maybe it’s coaching. I don’t have a good answer. Their length and size over the years have given us some problems,” Northwestern head coach Jim Gish said.
The Red Devils struggled against Northwestern’s zone early, going just 1 for 8 from behind the 3-point line in the first half. They made up for it by hitting 10-of-12 from inside the arc. Northwestern shot just 33 percent in the first half, with Tayson Parker going 4-of-10 from the field.
Parker’s teammates were only 2 for 8 from the floor in the first half.
“We were trying to guard him (Parker) with all five of us because he’s too good for us to do a one-on-one matchup. He’s their team and a great player,” West Lafayette senior Tyler Boyle said. “Their inexperience outside of Parker went into our game plan.”
Parker finished with 34 points on 14-of-28 shooting, but was the only Tiger to get to double figures.
“We had some shots not drop early and they are a very efficient team with their size and strength. We had a couple good looks up 9-5 and they didn’t go down,” Gish added. “A turnover at the end of the first quarter and some easy baskets to start the second quarter hurt us.
“Once we got behind, we had to get out of our game plan and then we were scrambling to do some things that we aren’t completely comfortable with.”
Gish also pointed to a couple second-quarter possessions that derailed Northwestern.
“The problem was that we had a couple poor turnovers and on the defensive end we broke a couple of defensive assignments in the second quarter that gave them some easy baskets from (Will) Lasater and (Harrison) Truitt,” the coach said. “Those were huge nine points.”
Laster finished with 18 points while Yanni Karlaftis added 20 points and nine rebounds for West Lafayette.
“We’ve got guys that have been through this before and played in tournament games and didn’t panic out of the block. I might have panicked but they didn’t,” longtime Red Devils coach John Wood said. “As crazy as it sounds, Colin’s (Martin) three to get us to 4-3 was big just to get us to understand that we weren’t going to get blown out. We’ve got veterans on our team and experience counts in this stuff. It really does.”
In Wednesday’s second game, Benton Central controlled Maconaquah’s transition game to beat the Braves, 63-57, for the Bison’s fifth sectional victory in 18 years.
Maconaquah (10-13) used a 16-2 run to climb back in the game after trailing 32-22 in the second quarter but couldn’t sustain it. The Bison (10-14) and first-year head coach Zac Rae focused theie turnaround on slowing Maconaquah’s Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben by facing guarding the duo.
“Maconaquah is such a good 3-point shooting team that they can get hot at anytime, but our guys have been battle-tested and they hadn’t seen anything they couldn’t handle,” Rae said. “We wanted to hold them to eight 3s or less and control their transition game to keep them from getting easy shots.”
Betzner finished with just seven points while Maiben finished with 12. Neither made more that two field goals.
“Benton Central slowed us down and knew we scored most of our points in transition,” Maconaquah head coach Tim Maiben said. “Face guarding our best two shooters was difficult for us to handle and some of our other guys didn’t have a great shooting night.”
Nolan Kelly scored a game-high 22 points for the Braves. Four Bison finished in double-figures, paced by Chase Creek’s 15. Conner Hall added 13. Luke Lambeck and Drew Brock chipped in 12 apiece.