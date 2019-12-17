Specialty strokes were the, well, specialty.
Twin Lakes’ girls swim team earned three first-place finishes and four runner-up placements to close with 108 points at Saturday’s Twin Lakes Holiday Invitational, a relay-only swim event. It placed second to Maconaquah, which scored 142 points.
The Indians won the 400-yard medley relay — in which each swimmer completed an individual medley swim of backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle — and both the 200 backstroke and 200 breaststroke.
The boys team tied for third place with 82 points, with wins in the 400 medley and diving competition as highlights.
“It’s always a favorite for our team because it’s an all relay meet,” senior Ayanna Thompson said. “Giving away our trophy was tough, but Maconaquah was a deserving team.”
Thompson was the second leg of the 400 medley and anchor leg of the 200 breast, among other swims she made. She was also the third leg of the 200 medley, which was less than two seconds behind the Braves (1 minute, 58.94 seconds-2:00.11).
Winning times were 4:35.78 for the 400 medley, 2:03.66 for the 200 fly and 2:30.17 for the 200 breaststroke.
The senior Thompson swam on two of the three winners (400 medley, 200 breast), as did little sister Mya Thompson (400 medley, 200 back) and classmate McKenzie Vogel (400 medley, 200 back). Senior Danielle D’Andrea swam on all three first-place relays.
“I really enjoy relay meets,” added Abbi Burns, who swam on the 200 back relay and was the anchor on the 800 free relay. She also swam on the 200- and 400-free relays. “Although we swam against competitive teams, we did our best and had fun doing it.”
Macy Green placed third in the diving competition as a four-dive solo act, and anchored both the 200 medley and 400 free events.
Ethan Morgan and Jaylen Roush combined for 174.65 points to win the diving competition for the boys. The 400 medley relay — Hunter Bick, Carson Kelley, Jordan Lehocky and Aiden Totten — won in 4:25.82, three seconds faster than Maconaquah. Bick, Lehocky, Totten and senior Cody Trahin were second in the 200 medley (1:55.21). The same quartet clocked 1:53.73 in the 200 fly relay to place second.
“I would like to think we could’ve put up a better fight if our team wasn’t suffering from illness, but it definitely wasn’t a lack of effort,” Ayanna Thompson said. “Everybody swam their hearts out and that’s all I can ever ask for.”
Basketball
Boys
North White 62, LaCrosse 46
Bentley Buschman and Cale Robertson each netted 17 points and Hunter Pogue added 11 as the Vikings (5-2) swept the weekend. Buschman and Chase Connell each grabbed six rebounds, while Robertson and Trey Cobb added five apiece. Buschman also garnered four assists while Pogue and Robertson had three apiece.
Seeger 69, Tri-County 41
A two-point opening quarter put the Cavaliers (0-6) in a big hole Saturday in Seeger. Justin Cree scored 10 and both Logan Doty and Jaedan Johnson added nine apiece. Doty grabbed four rebounds while Dylan Mathew added four assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Falcons remain winless
Frontier (0-6) dropped a 48-36 loss to Caston and a 64-45 loss to Rossville over the weekend. Luke Bower and Coby Ingersoll averaged 10.5 points per game while Treven Giarard averaged seven points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists each game.
Girls
Covenant Christian 55, Tri-County 37
The Cavaliers (3-8) scored 17 points in Monday night’s fourth quarter, but it was far from enough during the game in Wolcott. No other information was available as of press time.
Clinton Prairie 62, Frontier 32
Kyra Wilson hit seven free throws scored nine points and Emma Blissett added eight for the Falcons (5-6) on Saturday in Chalmers. Abbie Carter scored seven, with four rebounds. Blissett also grabbed four rebounds.
North White 46, LaCrosse 29
Lynzi Heimlich scored 13 points and Olivia Allen added 12 as the Vikings (8-2) held the Tigers to 11 points in the second and third quarters Saturday in Monon.
Heimlich also contributed eight rebounds, five steals and a block, while Abigale Spry put up five assists and two steals.
Wrestling
North White goes 2-3 at Caston Super 6
On Saturday in Caston, the Vikings beat Tri-County, 48-6, and topped Caston, 39-12, to earn two dual victories. They were four points short in a 39-35 loss to North Miami.
Anthony Ball (170 pounds) and Richie Spear (182) went 5-0 in their weight classes, while Chantz Dillon went 4-1 at 285. Logan Manns went 3-2 at 132, as was Kevin Dahlenburg at 160. Andrew Ball went 2-3 at 145.
Dahlenburg earned his first win and first pin of the season against the Cavaliers’ Dayn Wright. Manns pinned Bryce Bahler and Andrew Ball pinned Desmond Neoghbors.
Luke Ulrich won by forfeit to claim Tri-County’s points.
The Cavaliers also lost 84-0 to Manchester. No other scores were reported for Tri-County.
Sproles, Wendling highlight Falcons’ day at Clinton Prairie
Frontier placed 10th at Saturday’s Clinton Prairie Invitational, scoring 103.5 points.
Senior Jac Sproles (132 pounds) went 2-1 and scored 22 points. He fell, 4-2, in the championship match, and had a pin and forfeit win.
Denny Wendling went 3-1 at 138 pounds to score 21 points and place second. He collected a pin, major decision and decision. He lost in the final, 10-0.
Jacob Balser (106) and Branden Simmons (120) each placed fourth, falling in their third-place matches. Balser went 2-2, Simmons was 1-2.
Kurtis Gagnon (182) went 3-2 and placed sixth. He garnered three pins.