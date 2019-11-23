MONON — Prior to 1994, North White’s football program didn’t have a sectional championship to its name.
Walk into the school’s football complex nowadays, and the first thing one notices is the giant varnished sculpture proclaiming the Vikings as the 1994 Class A state champions. One even notices it from the parking lot — along with the giant sign announcing one is walking into the Jim Davis Sports Complex, named after the man who guided the program through more than four decades and was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
Davis won 212 games, coached exactly 410 (212-198) and turned a moribund program around. The zenith was the 94 season — the result of which was the school’s lone state championship, procured 25 years ago this Monday.
The superlatives are eye-opening: A perfect season (14-0). Three shutouts. Eight games with seven points or fewer allowed, with six at just six or fewer. Thirty-four points per game scored, with two at 50-plus points and five at 40 or more. Just 123 points allowed
Single-season school records (at the time) for three-year varsity quarterback Craig George (1,270 yards passing) and third-year varsity running back Chris Stewart (1,931 rush yards, 36 total touchdowns, 218 points). All-State selections were handed to George (IFCA, QB; AP, DB) and Stewart (IFCA and AP, RB) and Doug Morris (ICFA, OL).
The closest North White ever came to losing was a 7-0 sectional championship win against South Newton, and a 10-point sectional opening-round win (28-18).
“There is no replacing coach Davis,” current North White football coach Kirk Quasebarth told the Herald Journal in 2017 after he was named the program’s head coach when Davis retired. “We are carrying on what he believed. The majority of our coaching staff, like myself, are players of Jim Davis. We understood what he is all about and his legacy continues with all of us.”
Davis’ initial plan in 1978 was to coach the school for five years. Though no winning seasons emerged in that timeframe, he gave it five more years. “Five becomes 10, becomes 20, becomes 30 and it just keeps going he told the Lafayette Journal & Courier in 2017. He lasted 39 years in Monon, punctuated by the program’s achievement 25 years ago.
For additional photos, log on to www.thehj.com.