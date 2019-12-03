MONON — It’s still a work in progress.
North White scored double digits during three of four quarters, and led for the final 29 and a half minutes. Head coach Bryan Heimlich believes his team can, and will, get better after its 47-29 victory against Delphi in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader.
“We’re so inconsistent right now,” he said. “We’ll make two or three great plays, and then we compound it by something that isn’t just good decision making at times. We aren’t quite there yet. We’re still learning.”
The Vikings (3-3) shot just 31 percent in evening its record, including missing all but one of eight 3-pointers. Yet it held the Oracles (4-3) to 34 percent shooting and forced 27 turnovers — 20 via steal — in the win. Caitlyn Conn’s bucket put the home team ahead, 6-4, a little more than halfway through the opening frame, and the lead reached double-digits (21-10) on an Abigale Spry layup in the second quarter. It reached 13 points at 23-10 and 25-12, and the Vikings were able to maintain the advantage even as they were outscored in the third frame.
“We’re still trying to get girls to run sets at end-of-quarter situations,” Heimlich said. “We don’t understand those situations yet. We’re young, but you can’t keep saying that. We have to convert on those situations, because there is going to come a time when we have to.
“We made some good plays when we needed to. It’s a matter of finding that consistency for 32 minutes. We have to be able to get that going.”
North White was able to maintain its advantage throughout the final three frames because of its bench contributions. Sprye dropped in eight to go with four steals, peppering in a layup here and a free throw there to help keep things in check.
Tessa Robertson quietly contributed 12 points and six rebounds, with a putback keeping Delphi at bay at 32-23 and a free throw allowing the Vikings to stay ahead by nine (34-25) as the third quarter ended. She also hit a couple foul shots when the Oracles pulled within 36-29.
“We’ve got plenty of players who can do that,” Heimlich said. “We’ll have those stretches, but then sometimes a player will have a good stretch and then have a bad stretch, too.”
Delphi closed within 42-36 on a pair of foul shots, then later within 44-39 on a Jordyn Gasser 3-pointer. Marissa Benitez hit a free throw, then Olivia Allen corralled the rebound of a 1-and-1 miss to effectively secure the victory.
Allen hit two from the line with six seconds left to close a 15-point, five steal, five- rebound game.
Twenty steals and 27 turnovers pleased Heimlich. Seventeen fouls did not. All but Robertson was whistled for one foul, while two players collected four apiece.
“Defensively, we’re not moving our feet well,” he said. “We’re relying on some things that have gotten them (to play well) in the past, maybe when they were in middle school or on JV.
“At this level, we’re not moving our feet, not getting down in a stance well. That’s something, as coaches, we have to get better at pushing them in practice.”