A panel of all four county coaches and the Herald Journal sports staff voted for players to be named to the All-White County first and second teams. Coaches were asked to nominate athletes, and votes were tallied afterward. The Vikings pace the first team with half the selections, while Twin Lakes and Frontier are also represented.

County Player of the Year Lynzi Heimlich is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2019 All-White County First Team.

First Team

Marissa Benitez, setter, North White

Highlights: All-Midwest HM, 312 assists, 46 aces

Quotable: “She has come a long way on leadership. She is not a born leader, but did very well this year. She also broke the school record for career serving percentage (99.7). She was our top setter.” — head coach Teresa McIntire

Abigail Burns, libero, Twin Lakes

Highlights: 461 digs, 50 aces, 35 kills

Quotable: “Abbi stepped into her role as a leader this year. Her positive attitude and hard work was key to leading our defense. She helped set a great foundation for the future of the program.” — head coach Stephanie Thompson

Abbie Carter, outside hitter/setter, Frontier

Highlights: All-Midwest First Team, 191 assists, 176 sigs, 112 kills, 46 aces

Quotable: “Abbie was a phenomenal leader and really took the team on her back doing everything we asked and more. She was our setter, main hitter and also played great defense for us. Her athleticism really shined this season.” — head coach Becky Segal

Caitlin Conn, libero, North White

Highlights: All-Midwest First Team, 565 digs, 56 aces

Quotable: “Caitlyn has that tough mentality that is very rare in today’s athletes. She hustles all the time and would sacrifice her body to get a volleyball. She broke the school record for digs.” — McIntire

Heimlich, middle blocker/setter

Highlights: All-Midwest Conference First Team, 331 kills, 196 blocks, 294 assists

Ayanna Thompson, setter, Twin Lakes

Highlights: All-Hoosier Conference, 448 assists, 342 digs, 140 kills, 46 aces

Quotable: “Ayanna has so much passion for the game and her teammates and it was definitely shown on and off the court every single game. She has no idea what ‘giving up’ means. It is not in her vocabulary.” — Thompson

Second Team

Camy Clapper, OH, Frontier

Highlights: 245 digs, 78 kills, 32 aces

Payten Hunt, MB, Frontier

Highlights: 228 digs, 95 kills, 49 aces

Kiara Harris, MB/OH, Tri-County

Highlights: 132 digs, 45 kills, 36 aces

Shelby Shambach, S, Tri-County

Highlights: 97 digs, 63 assists, 19 aces

Sarah Walder, OH, TC

Highlights: 121 digs, 48 kills, 17 aces

Kinsey Westerhouse, OH, North White

Highlights: 213 kills, 20 blocks

