A panel of all four county coaches and the Herald Journal sports staff voted for players to be named to the All-White County first and second teams. Coaches were asked to nominate athletes, and votes were tallied afterward. The Vikings pace the first team with half the selections, while Twin Lakes and Frontier are also represented.
County Player of the Year Lynzi Heimlich is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2019 All-White County First Team.
First Team
Marissa Benitez, setter, North White
Highlights: All-Midwest HM, 312 assists, 46 aces
Quotable: “She has come a long way on leadership. She is not a born leader, but did very well this year. She also broke the school record for career serving percentage (99.7). She was our top setter.” — head coach Teresa McIntire
Abigail Burns, libero, Twin Lakes
Highlights: 461 digs, 50 aces, 35 kills
Quotable: “Abbi stepped into her role as a leader this year. Her positive attitude and hard work was key to leading our defense. She helped set a great foundation for the future of the program.” — head coach Stephanie Thompson
Abbie Carter, outside hitter/setter, Frontier
Highlights: All-Midwest First Team, 191 assists, 176 sigs, 112 kills, 46 aces
Quotable: “Abbie was a phenomenal leader and really took the team on her back doing everything we asked and more. She was our setter, main hitter and also played great defense for us. Her athleticism really shined this season.” — head coach Becky Segal
Caitlin Conn, libero, North White
Highlights: All-Midwest First Team, 565 digs, 56 aces
Quotable: “Caitlyn has that tough mentality that is very rare in today’s athletes. She hustles all the time and would sacrifice her body to get a volleyball. She broke the school record for digs.” — McIntire
Heimlich, middle blocker/setter
Highlights: All-Midwest Conference First Team, 331 kills, 196 blocks, 294 assists
Ayanna Thompson, setter, Twin Lakes
Highlights: All-Hoosier Conference, 448 assists, 342 digs, 140 kills, 46 aces
Quotable: “Ayanna has so much passion for the game and her teammates and it was definitely shown on and off the court every single game. She has no idea what ‘giving up’ means. It is not in her vocabulary.” — Thompson
Second Team
Camy Clapper, OH, Frontier
Highlights: 245 digs, 78 kills, 32 aces
Payten Hunt, MB, Frontier
Highlights: 228 digs, 95 kills, 49 aces
Kiara Harris, MB/OH, Tri-County
Highlights: 132 digs, 45 kills, 36 aces
Shelby Shambach, S, Tri-County
Highlights: 97 digs, 63 assists, 19 aces
Sarah Walder, OH, TC
Highlights: 121 digs, 48 kills, 17 aces
Kinsey Westerhouse, OH, North White
Highlights: 213 kills, 20 blocks