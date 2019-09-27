Vikings boys soccer wipes out Benton Central
The streak keeps going.
North White traveled to Oxford on Thursday and came out with a 7-0 win against Benton Central. The victory extends the Vikings’ non-loss streak to 10 matches. Five of those wins have been by seven or more.
Axcel Maravilla scored four goals, Auner Ramirez added two and an assist and Iverson Rodas contributed three assists. Kevin Garcia added a tally and two helpers.
Diego Maravilla made three saves.
The Vikings attempt to win a fourth consecutive Winamac Invitational tournament today in Winamac.
Twin Lakes 3, Lafayette Central Catholic 1
Gabe Zarse scored twice and added an assist and Anthony Ocampo tallied one goal and as Twin Lakes collected a 3-1 Hoosier Conference victory Tuesday in Lafayette.
The Indians (7-6-2, 3-3) put up 14 shots, with eight on goal.
Girls Soccer
Northwestern 3, Twin Lakes 0
A day after falling 4-0 in Kokomo, the Indians (1-9-1) fell by nearly the same score during the play-in game of the Hoosier Conference tournament.
Volleyball
Frontier drops two during week
The Falcons (6-12) fell, 3-1 at Carroll on Thursday in Flora, losing three straight sets after wining the first one, 25-15. The final score was 15-25, 25-17, 25-10, 26-24.
That match came two days after Frontier lost, 3-0, against Rossville.
Abbie Carter garnered 16 kills, two aces, a block and seven assists, while Olivia Newcom added seven kills, two aces and a block. Alexis Johnson contributed four kills, four blocks and 25 assists.
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0
The Bison earned the Hoosier Conference sweep with a 25-13, 25-14, 31-298 victory on Tuesday in Oxford. Twin Lakes (3-15, 1-5) got between two and four kills from seven different people, with Maddie Putman’s four leading the way. Reagan Franscoviak added three.
Abbi Burns, Kadence Clay and Ayanna Thompson each had two aces. Clay added two blocks and Thompson assisted on 13 of the 17 kills.
Tri-County falls twice during week
The Cavaliers lost at Faith Christian on Tuesday and to Rensselaer Central on Thursday. No other information was reported.