Park Tudor scored twice in the second half to end North White’s season with a 3-1 loss in the Marion Regional semifinal. Auner Ramirez scored his 22nd goal of the season, off Axcel Maravilla’s 14th assist.
Diego Maravilla made 14 saves for the Vikings (13-4-2).
Football
Frontier 34, Fremont 18
The Falcons (7-2) ended regular season with a victory Saturday in Fremont. No other information was reported.
Volleyball
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0
The Bison beat the Indians, 25-15, 25-10, 25-17, during the Frankfort Sectional semifinal on Saturday. No other information was reported for Twin Lakes (7-22).