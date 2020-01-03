WOLCOTT — It’s been a career of firsts for Tri-County senior wrestler Luke Ulrich.
Besides becoming the first Cavaliers wrestler to win four letters in the sport that re-emerged in 2017, Ulrich is the first in the program to pick up 50 career wins.
Competing at 160 pounds, Ulrich went 4-1 at the recent Seeger Super Duals to push his record to 50 victories. His season record is 16-5. Ulrich was honored at halftime of TC’s recent boys’ basketball game with Covenant Christian.
“It feels about the same as any other win,” Ulrich said. “I hope all of our guys wrestling right now will get there eventually.”
Tri-County head coach James Wamsley noted Ulrich is his most consistent wrestler over the past couple of years.
“He’s been a part of a lot of firsts in our program,” Wamsley said. “He’s writing history, and that’s what’s great about our program. We’re pretty young and there are a lot of records our guys can set and be the first to set them.”
— Harley Tomlinson, Rensselaer Republican sports editor
Miscellaneous
Upcoming Caitlyn Conn fundraisers planned
North White will hold a pulled pork dinner in conjunction with a bake sale and silent auction from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 15 at the school in Monon. Entrance is through door 18.
Admission is free will donation. The meal includes pulled pork, green beans and coleslaw, with non-alcoholic beverage choices of ice tea, lemonade or water. All proceeds will be donated to the Conn family.
The Frontier girls basketball, volleyball and softball teams are holding a joint t-shirt fundraiser to help raise money for the Conn family and cancer research. Presale t-shirts are available until Jan. 10, and on-site sales are Jan. 30 at the North White-Frontier game.
Youth through XL shirts coast $15. Double XL shirts are $16, triple are $17 and quadruple XL are $18.
Make checks payable to the Frontier Athletic Department.
Twin Lakes softball fundraiser set for late January
The Twin Lakes softball team will hold a fish fry fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the high school. Presale tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 6 and older. Tickets at the door are $1 higher for adults and children. There is a $1 bake sale as well.
Basketball
Vikings go 1-2 at Holiday Classic
North White (8-5) went 1-2 at the Edinburgh Holiday Classic on Friday-Saturday. Cale Robertson averaged 22 points over the tournament, with 37 in a 93-86 loss.
Hunter Pogue averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, six assists and 2.3 steals. Trey Cobb averaged 9.3 points and 1.3 blocks.