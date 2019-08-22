This season will be a new experience for Twin Lakes cross-country head coach Mark Wyant.
For the first time since taking over the program, Wyant begins a season without the service of standout Maggie Gutwein.
“We lost our top three runners and we won’t have the top runner most of the time this year, but with the girls we will have six girls with varsity experience,” said the longtime Roosevelt middle-school coach who took over the high school team a few years ago.
The Indians lost University of Iowa freshman runner Gutwein, along with London Griesey and Ally Fanning, from a team that won consecutive Benton Central Sectional championships and placed eighth (265) at the New Prairie Semi-State meet.
Returnees include seniors Gabi Lane, Kaylan Howard and Madeline Scott. Juniors Tess Lilly, sophomore Kira Jansen and North White transfer Guadalupe Amador all have competed at the varsity level.
Lane placed 120th (21 minutes, 41 seconds) at the semi-state meet, while Lilly came in four seconds and five places later to close out the team score. Scott (158th) and Howard (176th) followed. They placed among the top 20 at the Benton Central Sectional and in the top 40 of the Harrison Regional.
“They will have to step it up from last year … but we’ve told the girls that they are going to have to run in a pretty tight pack,” Wyant said. “We are going to have to be under the 21-minute mark to keep advancing through the (postseason). We are still looking to finish high in the Hoosier Conference, win sectionals for a third start year and get to semi-state.”
Freshmen Addison Ward and Ariel Davis round out the girls’ team.
“The two freshmen girls are going to learn and hopefully push the varsity kids. We need these younger girls for the future and to push the older girls to make them better,” Wyant noted. “Gabi and Kaylen have stuck out as leaders with Madi not too far behind.”
The Indians boys squad also has him excited.
“The boys team has a lot of potential mainly because we have double the team this year,” the coach said. “The six freshmen that we have coming in are going to make an impact, especially from a numbers perspective.”
Seniors Michael Newman and Devan Snowberger, along with junior John Peters, will lead Twin Lakes. The trio helped the Indians place 10th at the regional, with Peters placing 68th in 19:08. Peters also placed 19th at the sectional round, while the team was fifth.
Newcomer and junior Sean Wood will join freshmen Zachery Johns, Allen Miller, Bruce Ramirez, Justin Scott, Aidan Totten and Oliver Wright.
“We want to improve on our ninth-place conference finish and can do that with our freshmen pushing our upperclassmen,” Wyant said. “Justin Scott is going to have to get his feet wet at the high-school distance, but he has to have the confidence to go around our upperclassmen.
“That can be a hard thing to do with seniors, but I think our older guys are going to propel him forward.”