INDIANAPOLIS — The group stared at the video board for what felt like an eternity Friday evening.
Closer to the pool, a pair of McKenzie Vogel’s classmates — Abbi Burns and Madi Green — noted they didn’t want to join the group until the duo knew Vogel’s 100-yard backstroke time and placement. Better to not rush in excited and then find out bad news was their thought process.
When the board at the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI finally updated, Vogel’s name flashed right next to the number 19 — as in 19th place, three spots away from the B final cutoff and a swim in Saturday’s state finals.
Faces turned slowly into frowns from Twin Lakes’ group. Younger sister Haley wrapped herself around McKenzie in a hug, and the senior cracked a small smile.
Her season, and career was over.
Vogel’s placement was her highest in four state meet backstroke swims. Her time of 57.53 seconds was her fastest ever, and set the last of her eight school records. It was also one hundredth of a second faster than Chesterton’s Mady Elliot.
It just wasn’t quite quick enough to reach her first finals swim.
“That’s the time I’ve been aiming for my entire life,” Vogel said Sunday. “I wanted to end my career with a 57, and I didn’t think I’d be able to get it down this year. Breaking it twice and going a low 57 was more than I could ask for. It was a pretty great season I would say. Career, even.”
Her father and coach, Kerry, concurred.
“At the end, she needed what, (three)-tenths of a second to put her in the finals?” he said. “When you swim your personal-best — ever — you can’t be upset with that. At the end of the day, you still swam as fast as you could ever swim. It’s always a good way to end a high school career.”
McKenzie also swam in the 200 medley relay and 200 individual medley, marking her fourth consecutive state meet swimming in those events as well.
Coach Vogel noted McKenzie’ strategy was to rein it in during the 200 IM in an effort to save herself for the backstroke.
“The (individual) medley, we kind of talked about it and she was going to swim that as a warm-up. The backstroke is her favorite event and best event, and we were banking on that.”
McKenzie placed 27th in the 200 IM in a time of 2:15.29, with splits of 28.35 (backstroke), 33.00 (breaststroke), 42.43 (butterfly) and 32.5 (freestyle). She added time from her seed time, but finished in the same placement. She was 0.32 seconds ahead of South Spencer’s Allie Rutherford.
“It just shows how much my hard work has paid off,” McKenzie said. “I swim all year round, been doing it for 12 years. I’m glad I could be a part of a team that was able to make it to state in a relay and also be able to make it myself in those individual events every year.”
McKenzie opened the 200 medley relay with her best backstroke split time (26.66), and Mya Thompson swam her breaststroke leg in 31.53. Older sister and senior Ayanna Thompson swam the butterfly leg in (28.55). Sophomore Macy Green closed the relay with a freestyle leg time of 27.94.
The relay placed 29th (1:54.68), which was right around the program’s placement during its four-year streak of reaching state. Ayanna and McKenzie were a part of the streak in its entirety.
“Those kids were all pretty much tapered for sectional, and your taper doesn’t last but about a week,” coach Vogel said. “When you come off the taper coming into state and most of the kids from the bigger schools are just getting into taper for state, that’s their goal.”
While Ayanna and McKenzie graduate, Mya and Macy represent the future of the relay, as well as the program.
“That’s the way it’s always been and always will be — a revolving door,” coach Vogel said. “There will be other kids who come up, and we’ll evaluate them next year and see how it goes.”
Mya, a freshman, also swam the 100 breaststroke. Seeded 30th, she placed in that spot in 1:09.65, with splits of 32.37 and 37.28.
“She swam well for her first state meet, and can build on it,” coach Vogel said.