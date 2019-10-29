The Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association recently released their All-State team, as selected by the IHSTCA from coaches nominations.
Twin Lakes had three players named honorable mention — No. 1 singles player Jadden Ousley and the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein. All three were also named to the District 3 all-district team. The trio helped the Indians win a Logansport Sectional championship, and place second at the Hoosier Conference tournament.
Twin Lakes’ Thompson, North White’s Cronkite, Phelps named academic all-state
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday named Twin Lakes’ Ayanna Thompson and North White’s Jenison Cronkite and Emily Phelps to the 2019 Academic All-State team. Criteria for the list, which numbers 428 this season, is to be a senior with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average, a minimum SAT score of 1100 or a minimum ACT score of 24.