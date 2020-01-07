It was a sour finish.
But the road there was pretty sweet.
It’s what Twin Lakes head coach David McFadden wants his team to focus on after it placed second at its own Super Six tournament Saturday. The Indians went 4-1, losing 47-29 to Faith Christian in a battle of 4-0 teams to end the day.
“Of course I’m a little disappointed we didn’t get … not so much the trophy, just the showing up and winning your own tournament,” McFadden said Saturday. “That’s always a goal, and we knew Faith Christian was going to be the team to beat here. They have a great, young program … and we kind of use them as a measuring stick.”
There was a comeback effort against the Eagles, and the host even led 18-9 via Caleb Turner’s second-period pin in 2 minutes, 46 seconds.
Turner led 10-0 at time of the pin in the 106-pound match. The Indians previously picked up a Wyatt Clevenger pin 52 seconds into his 220-pound match for a 9-6 deficit, and a forfeit awarded to 285-pounder Isaac Purcell gave Twin Lakes a 12-9 lead.
But the lead didn’t last. Faith Christian accrued 21 straight points off victories — two pins, a forfeit and a major decision — before Isaac Lashbrook ended the slide with a pin 18 seconds into his 138-pound match. The Indians trailed 31-24 at that point, but collected just one more victory over the final four matches.
“It was close until the end, and they pulled away from us. But as a growing program, I couldn’t be happier where we are from where we started this season,” McFadden said. “We’re building something, and that’s what I tell the guys — ‘Don’t care about win-loss record, don’t care about dual-meet record. If we’re making progress every day and moving forward as better wrestlers, then the other stuff will take care of itself.’”
The lone win amongst the final five matches was Jonathan Rans’ third-period pin at 160. The junior went 5-0 on the day, with four pins. Two of those pins were within the first 25 seconds of the match, one in 13. His effort was not the fastest pin of the day for the host — Isaac Lashbrook pinned Fountain Central’s Michael Strawhorn in eight seconds.
Lashbrook went 4-1 on the day.
Clevenger and Purcell also went 5-0 — both accumulated three forfeits and two pins. Anthony Pulliam (152) and Adam Rodriguez (138) joined Lashbrook and Turner in going 4-1. Able Gutierrez (126), Zach Keesling (195) and Dailan Reece (170) each went 3-2.
“We wrestled well, but it ended a little disappointing,” Clevenger said. “I definitely feel like we’ve improved a lot this season, and going on throughout (Saturday) as well.”
Added Keesling, “We all did pretty good. We kept getting better as the day went on, wrestling-wise. We couldn’t finish, win the whole thing, but second place is still pretty good.”
The Indians won three of their four matches in blowout fashion — 60-13, 63-18 and 60-24. Twin Lakes clinched a Hoosier Conference win against Lewis Cass, 45-36, when Pulliam earned a pin in the final match to hold off the Kings. The Indians led 36-6 before seeing Lewis Cass close the gap.
McFadden was impressed with his underclassmen. Twin Lakes sported freshmen and sophomores in four of the lowest six weight classes and five classes overall. Its first six weight classes Saturday were a mix of freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
“The growth of the wrestling has improved,” McFadden said. “I couldn’t be happier with the growth. As long as we don’t stop growing, every day is a win for us.”
North White goes 0-5 at Super Six
Senior Anthony Ball went 5-0 on Saturday. Andrew Ball (pin) and Richie Spear (14-9) earned victories against Twin Lakes in a 60-13 loss. Spear went 3-2 on the day.