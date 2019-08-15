Assistant coach Shannon Gardiner typically chats with the Twin Lakes girls golf team after each match.
During Thursday’s chat with the Indians, a point she made was to not be afraid to celebrate something good. As she said it, she looked directly at Chloie Roth.
Roth indeed celebrated Thursday throughout the Hoosier Conference opener against Wets Lafayette at Tippecanoe Country Club. The sophomore posted the best nine-hole round of her varsity career, carding a 46 to tie with senior Hadley Pell for second-best score on the team.
The score was two strokes off teammate Danielle D’Andrea’s 44, and tied for fifth among all competitors. It helped Twin Lakes stay within double-digit strokes of a 185-193 loss to the Red Devils, and was 10 strokes better than her same front-nine score on this course last Saturday at the Twin Lakes Invitational.
“I don’t know (what happened). I don’t know,” she said with a smirk when asked what happened.
“Don’t say that. You don’t want that in the paper,” head coach Lacey Biczo playfully chided. Roth responded, “Well, I really don’t” before smirking again.
“I focused a lot more on the round today. I was super-concentrated,” she said. “Just like ‘OK, it’s a new hole. Going to do better than we did.’ And I did a lot better than the usual (round).”
Roth carded a 58 on Wednesday at Pretty Lake Golf Course in Plymouth and had a nine-hole round of 59 earlier this season. She also posted rounds of 117 and 120 on two 18-hole rounds. She also posted a triple-bogey on the par-5 No. 2 hole on Thursday, but rebounded from it with a string of bogeys from Nos. 4-7.
“There was a time where I thought I jinxed myself, but then after a couple holes — after like six holes, I was like, ‘Man, I’m doing really good right now,’” she said. “Just tried to have the same mental state and pull through.”
Roth sank par on the par-4 No. 8, which was her first hole, and bogeyed five of the six par-4s. Her round formed in large part because of her putter.
“Putting probably was the best thing that happened. I had two-putts on every hole except one, which was a one-putt,” she said. “Everything pretty much after that started falling into place.”
Biczo was quite impressed.
“From what I saw (she) took her time on her shots. If you take what she shot today from yesterday, that improvement, she had to buckle down mentally,” Biczo said. “When I saw her in trouble on No. 2, she snapped right back. That’s what you have to be able to do. That’s awesome.”
Biczo also shifted around the bottom of the lineup, slightly, but the same quintet emerged with the five best scores. After D’Andrea, Pell and Roth, Macie Rothrock registered a 51 and Averie Brandt shot a 52.
“I think we did awesome,” Biczo said. “We had some people playing in new spots, and anytime that happens you’re going to get mixed feeling about where you are at. People really battled to show they have the mental toughness to get it done.”
Twin Lakes posted a 199 on Wednesday to best Plymouth (206) and Bremen (242). D’Andrea shot a 45, followed by Pell and Rothrock (both 48), Roth and then Hayley Bolinger (60).
“We’re at the point now where scores matter, and we want to do the best we can,” Biczo said Thursday. “Chloie is a great example of that (today).”