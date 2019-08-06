Good education. Good coach. Play competitively.
Twin Lakes senior boy’s golfer Jadden Ousley was looking for those three things, among others, when he set out to find a college team to play on. Ousley believes he found them in Fort Wayne.
Ousley, a multiple-time All-Hoosier Conference selection, announced Saturday via social media his committed to play for the University of Purdue-Fort Wayne, a Division I program.
“I am very blessed and honored to announce that I will be furthering my Academic and Athletic career at the Division One level for Purdue Fort Wayne!” he wrote. “I would like to thank (UPFW) Coach (Billy) King for this amazing opportunity, and alongside that I would like to thank my parents for supporting me and allowing me to chase my dream.”
Ousley has been the de facto leader of Twin Lakes’ boy’s golf team, at least statistically, the past three seasons. He won the Logansport Sectional as a freshman (3) and a junior (70), and participated in the Lafayette Jefferson Regional all three seasons. He shot an 84, a 79 and an 83, respectively.
The Mastodons announced Tuesday morning the school would switch conference affiliation, moving from the Summit League to the Horizon League in the 2020-2021 academic year. PFW placed in the top half of the nine-team’s Summit League championship tournament standings — fifth or better — six times since the 2010 tournament. King enters his 12th season as head coach of the program. Six of the team’s nine golfers are in-state products.
“I was focused on a few things,” Ousley said Monday. “At PFW, I found (those) and I could not be more blessed to have this opportunity. My goal since I started playing golf was to play Division I in college. So it did matter (finding a DI school).”