Not too bad.
Several coaches and athletes echoed the consensus after Wednesday’s Twin Lakes triangular. The meet as pushed back a day because of storms in the area, and the result was slightly more humid conditions at Dodge Camp Park as the Indians celebrated senior night and their only home meet.
Twin Lakes’ girls accounted for seven of the 11 runners in their race, with three North white girls — Olivia Allen, Hannah Cosgray and Maria Grajales — mixed among the sea of red.
Indians senior Kaylan Howard separated herself from the pack, and her teammates, early, and won the girls race in 23 minutes flat.
“I think I did pretty good. I’m pretty proud of myself,” Howard said. “Everybody tried their hardest, and next time we know what we can do and we can push ourselves even more.
“We always love the little meets. We favor them.”
The hosts top-5 pack time was 1:32, with classmates Gabi Lane and Maddie Scott filing in behind Howard. Tess Lilly and Kia Jansen were the final two scorers.
“It’s a good measuring stick,” Twin Lakes head coach Mark Howard said. “This course, it’s hot and it’s hard to run. The girls did good for the first time out. The boys, we have some work to do, but they’re young and they’ll come around. I’m proud of all of them.”
North White placed second in the boys race with 46 points, 13 behind Lewis Cass. Twin Lakes registered a score of 53.
The Vikings’ top three runners — Dominic Hernandez, Juan Mata Pecina and Jesus Mata Pecina — had a pack time of 29 seconds in placing 2-3-4.
“I did fairly well,” Hernandez said, “but there is a lot of room for improvement for it only being the first meet and overall as a team without two keys runners being here.”
Eli Stearns was 19th.
“I was really excited for the boys team. Great times with the heat, with the course,” head coach Ashley Culross said. “It’s great for how they did, a good kickoff to the year.”