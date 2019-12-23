Progress is what matters.
Granted, progress led to the results, for the most part.
But progress was what had David McFadden happy two days after his Indians wrestling program closed the Twin Lakes Invitational on Saturday. The tournament host scored 106 points to place eighth, exactly the halfway point of the 16-team tournament.
North White placed 15th with 51 points.
Eight of the 12 Indians wrestlers placed amongst their weight classes’ top eight, with three advancing to a championship match. Of the 12 wrestlers who participated, five won first-round matches. In placement matches, the Indians went 4-4.
“We placed eight of the 12 wrestlers we filled weight classes for, so that was a positive” McFadden said. “It’s the weight classes you can’t fill that end up hurting you in the end. We were one point from seventh, four points from sixth and 11 points out of the top 5.
“If you can get three of the five weight classes we didn’t score any points on to get past the first round, we’re a top-5 team.”
Placing top 5 was a goal the team set six days before the tournament, and worked toward. Two weight classes were not filled for Twin Lakes, and the other three went either 0-2 or didn’t win a non-forfeit matchup.
“I am happy with our team’s performance,” senior Anthony Pulliam said. “Having eight wrestlers place and three of us go to the championship match is very good.”
Pulliam was one of that trio after compiling a pin, technical fall (20-2) and decision (12-7) to reach the 152-pound championship against South Bend Riley’s Jessiah Marsh. Marsh led 5-1 after the first period, then pushed the lead to 15-2 after the second. His technical fall win against Pulliam ended at 18-2 a few seconds into the third.
“I am happy by making it to the championship match but wish I could have got it done,” Pulliam said.
Teammate Zach Keesling picked up one forfeit and two pins in 4 minutes, 7 seconds of match time en route to his championship match against Rensselaer Central’s Pierce Taylor. Taylor broke a 2-2 tie in the second with an escape, then got a takedown with 30 seconds remaining in the frame as Keesling slipped while tying him up for a throw.
Keesling pulled within 5-3 on a third-period escape, but gave up a takedown when Taylor moved around Keesling’s last-second shot attempt and covered him for an 8-3 final score.
At 220 pounds, Wyatt Clevenger collected three pins in 7:30 of match time to reach the final against South Ben Riley’s Alejandro Fuentes-Ortiz.
Fuentes-Ortiz led 8-4 after the opening period, and got two more takedown points roughly 30 seconds into the second. From there, her turned Clevenger for a pin at the 3-minute mark.
“I feel like I did very well (Saturday), but do think I could have done better in my final match,” Clevenger said. “But placing where I was seeded is still pretty good.
“As a team we still need to improve, but we still did well and placed higher than last season.”
While Twin Lakes lost all its championship bouts, the program went 4-1 in seventh-place matches as Adam Rodriguez (132), Isaac Lashbrook (138), Dailan Reece (170) and Rowdy Unger (285) all went 3-2. Rodriguez, Lashbrrok and Unger collected pins, and Reece walked away with a 2-1 victory.
“I told Isaac Lashbrook that he wrestled well enough to be a top-3 placer,” McFadden said. “The problem he ran into was (No. 1 seed and runner-up) Eli Hickman from Rensselaer was a tough draw in the first round. But he came back and won all his matches to place seventh. If he doesn’t draw Eli that first round, he’s maybe wrestling for third. But it’s the draw sometimes.”
Twin Lakes considered the tournament one of the benchmarks of the season. McFadden believed things came out positively, for the most part, based on the three-fourths placement percentage.
“Between the beginning of the season and the invitational, the growth a lot of those wrestlers have made is unreal,” the coach said. “I can’t tell you how happy that makes me. I had coaches we faced before telling me that (at the tournament), and that’s really great to hear.”
The Vikings had three placers, with podium finishes at 145, 170 and 182 pounds.
Senior Richie Spear rebounded from a first-round loss to go 3-2 and place seventh. He picked up a 15-7 major decision to beat South Bend Riley’s Baxton Garza.
Sophomore Andrew Ball went 2-3 at 145 pounds, with a pair of forfeit wins, and placed eighth.
“I think we learned a lot from this tournament. We are a young team, so getting some exposure into a bracketed tournament with seeding similar to what the sectional will be is good,” senior Anthony Ball said. “We also got to see some really good competition … these are good teams that we like to wrestle because it will give us a good gauge of where we are and what we need to do to improve.”
Anthony pinned his way into the 170-pound final, needing less than four minutes total to reach the championship against Frankfort’s Christian Matias.
Matias took a 2-1 lead in the first, then lead 4-2 going into the third. Ball spent the entire period in the top position, and seemingly turned Matias in the final seconds for a two-point nearfall count.
But the official denied giving a two count just before the buzzer, leaving Ball two points short of a time and overtime.
“Obviously the outcome wasn’t what I hoped for … but I still learned a lot on what I need to do, and our team learned a lot on what we need to do in the practice room,” Ball said.