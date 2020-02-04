Great.
Not terrific. Not exceptional. But great.
Twin Lakes wrestling team walked away from its home sectional on Saturday exactly where it felt it should be. The Indians placed fourth with 138 points, four off third place North Newton and four clear of Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central.
“We came out of the seed meeting Monday and with no style points or advancement points, we were a fourth place team,” head coach David McFadden said. “The second and third place teams were tied, so we thought maybe we could sneak into the top three, or top two. It was going to be a little stretch, and we just couldn’t get the hump crossed in the end.”
The Indians were the county’s top team, sending six on to the Logansport Regional. North White placed seventh with 81 points and advanced three wrestlers. Frontier placed ninth with 70 points and sent three to the regional. Tri-County placed 12th with 13.5 and will send senior Luke Ulrich to the regional.
“I thought it was pretty impressive. Our reasonable goal was top-2. But we had three people in the finals, and three in third-place matches,” senior 1523-pounder Anthony Pulliam said. “So we had more people qualify for regionals and a better team placement. That’s always good.
“I just think a couple teams beat us in spots we shouldn’t have given up points in, but overall I still feel pretty happy about it. We’ve improved so much the last couple years.”
Pulliam was one of two Indians champions, alongside Wyatt Clevenger at 220 pounds. Each scored 26 points.
Clevenger (21-11) collected three pins en route to his title. The first was in 53 seconds, the second was near the five-minute mark and the championship pins was 31 seconds into the second period against West Central’s Griffin McIlvain.
“Not worry about it, just wrestle like it was another match,” Clevenger said of his approach to the title match. “Just go out and wrestle.”
As for the team expectations, Clevenger called it a mixed bag.
“I feel like we didn’t do as well as we wanted to as a team, but we did a lot better than last year. Instead of having just on person in the finals, we had three, and two champions. As the day went on, we got better.”
Zach Keesling (28-7) picked up a pair of wins in the quarterfinal and semifinal at 195 pounds before falling in the title match to Rnesselaer Central’s Pierce Taylor. Taylor was one of four champions and six Bombers who reached a championship match.
The Indians got third-place finishes from Dailan Reece (170) and Rowdy Unger (285) and a fourth-place finish from Caleb Turner (106). All three advance to the regional for the first time.
“At the beginning of the season, Coach (Mark) Andrews felt we could get eight, and I felt we could get two or three,” McFadden said. “Throughout the season, you could see it building, and conference was huge for us, a neat coming out party. We ended up with six, which is very good for us.”
The final of that six played a part in Twin Lakes besting the Bison. Pulliam (30-8) matched up with Benton Central’s Henacie Zamora in the championship, and led 4-2 late in the third when Zamora scored a takedown with 10 seconds left to take the match to overtime.
“It was more of I was just upset with myself; I gave up a stupid takedown at the end that shouldn’t have happened,” Pulliam said. “I was just upset with myself, disappointed in how I wrestled the last 10 seconds. But I was thankful he didn’t pin me and we got to overtime.”
In the extra period, Pulliam scored a takedown and ended up pinning Zamora in 6:41.
“I know him, he’s a friend of mine. We’re equally matched, and obviously it went into overtime,” Pulliam said. “I always go out with the mindset of wrestle the way I like to wrestle. Going into the final match, it was give it all I had to better my seed for regional.”
Vikings win a pair of titles, send three to Logansport
Overtime nearly came for North White’s Anthony Ball. The senior faced South Newton’s Dane Smith in the 170-pound final, and led 4-2 until Smith hit a switch for a 4-4 score with 18 seconds left in the match. Ball kept pushing and moving, and hit an inside switch to snake a reversal for two points with 10 seconds remaining. Ball then rode the clock out, claiming the championship.
“I’m riding well (leading 4-2) until he starts bleeding,” Ball said. “He caught his breath and goes back down and off of my return he hits a perfectly timed switch. I immediately start moving on bottom and hit and inside switch and drive through with around 10 seconds left to ride him out.”
Ball was forced to move up a weight class after moving down to 160 halfway through the season. He wrestled most of his matches at that weight, but paperwork indicating his weight change from 170 was misplaced in the lead-up to the sectional seed meeting.
“It was very different wrestling from 160 to 170. The kids are bigger and stronger, (and) I tried to hydrate and put back on the weight I had spent the season cutting, but unfortunately I was only able to get to 164.8 while my opponents were weighing it at 171.4 and then eating and drinking until they were walking around at 174 or so,” Ball said. “But I had great coaches who kept telling me not to worry because the time and work I put in would leave me with no regrets. I won my first three matches by pin the first period, as the day went on I was gaining more confidence in my ability to wrestle the ‘big boys.’”
“Anthony had a great attitude and been a great leader both on and off the mat,” classmate Chantz Dillon said. “He put in the work and ended up getting first in his weight class, even though he didn’t know he would be wrestling that class till the meeting of sectional placement
The Vikings also collected a championship at heavyweight via Dillon. The senior picked up a pin, and 8-0 major decision and a 5-0 decision in the title match. Against North Newton’s Matt Barry, Dillon (20-4) scored five points in the first two periods and held on in the third by riding Berry out.
“We had five out of eight wrestlers place and three that are for sure moving on to regionals,” Dillon said. “We had a rough year but made a good comeback towards the end and gave our best at sectionals.”
Richie Spear “was giving up some pounds” at 182, according to interim coach Kirk Quasebarth, but bounced back to place third and qualify for Logansport with two consecutive decisions to reach the bronze. Spear moved up from 170 to 182 because Ball bumped up.
“We discussed the plan that he had to win his first match, then go against (North Newton’s Colin) Wagner and see what happens,” Quasebarth said, “He had to focus on wrestling his best if he had to go through the wrestleback bracket. His victory in the third-place match was huge for him going into the regional.”
Said Ball, “Richie and I both faced some adversity because on Monday we were informed we had to bump up a weight class each. It left Richie almost 15 pounds under for 182. He didn’t let this ruin his season.”
Quasebarth was impressed with the staff’s ability to place seventh with just eight wrestlers.
“Coach Holeman, coach Siburcrist and coach Gross and I felt that our guys wrestled way above all expectations,” he said. “We could not ask more of our guys. That shows, I feel, the focus and preparation our team had from coach Holeman.”
Falcons collect pair of runner-up finishes, send three to regional
Branden Simmons (113) and Denny Wendling (138) reached their championship matches before falling, and Jac Sproles placed third to move on as well.
Sproles (28-3, 132) lost just his third match to 34-match winner Coby Johns of Rensselaer Central with an 11-4 defeat in the semifinal, but closed with a pair of wins. He claimed a 3-1 win over Twin Lakes’ Adam Rodriguez to advance to Logansport, then pinned Winamac’s Brenden Day halfway through the second period for the bronze ribbon.
“Denny, Branden and myself all advanced with Kurtis (Gagnon) being an alternate,” Sproles said. “The four of us didn’t wrestle our best but we advanced to next weekend. Denny, Branden and myself all have big goals, and for me and Branden, it’s our last shot.”
Added Gagnon, who placed fifth at 170, “For Jac, this year has been his dream season and knows that long term goal of making it to state is very possible.”
Simmons picked up a pin and a 7-6 semifinal decision to reach the championship. He (19-7) was down late, but pulled ahead to get to the title match against Winamac’s Tyler Tankersley. Tankersley pushed ahead big early and won by major decision, 10-2.
“I believe that he is capable advancing right along with Jac,” Gagnon said of Simmons. “Even though Branden has only been wrestling for a few years now, he has been able to learn as much as possible in his career to be successful.”
Wendling pinned his way to the final with ease, collecting both in the first period. The sophomore (24-2) ran into Bomber Eli Hickman, and Hckman (36-1) picked up a clinical 20-5 technical fall win
“The one I am most impressed though is Denny. This year I got to drill with him the most and see first hand how good he is,” Gagnon said. “The most exciting part about him is that he is only a sophomore and has to years to learn and grow.”
Cavaliers’ Ulrich advances again
Fighting what head coach James Wamsley called “aggravating knee pain,” senior Luke Ulrich (22-10) earned a technical fall and pin en route to the third-place match, before being pinned.
“The score was 0-0 going into the second period where Luke got the choice,” Wamslewy said. “He chose top, and the Winamac wrestler got the switch off the whistle and worked in the chicken wing. He wrestled tough and aggressively all day.”