Motivation, which can be fickle in its own regard, came early.
When Twin Lakes head coach David McFadden left the Hoosier Conference seeding meeting, he wasn’t pleased. He relayed the message to the team: Based on assigned seeding, the Indians were only good enough for seventh place.
Twin Lakes left Russiaville on Saturday with a point total good enough for fourth place, as well as three top-2 placewinners and two conference champions. The Indians collected nine top-6 placements.
“We got kinda seeded in some weight classes lower than I thought — lower than I wanted,” McFadden said Monday. “So I came back and just put a challenge up to them. ‘Look, some of you guys are seeded extremely low, and that’s fine. Here’s where you’re at.’ … ‘You’re a seventh-place team. That’s where you’re going to finish. Who’s satisfied with that?’
“And they all kind of gave me that dirty look.”
The program’s impetus was personified in Dailan Reece’s showing. The junior 1770-pounder had the best record of the bracket, yet was seeded fifth because of “some of the head-to-head matches,” McFadden said. The coach used it to stoke Reece, pushing him throughout the week when he began to slow in practice.
Reece responded with a trio of pins and less than one full match (5 minutes, 48 seconds) taking place. He earned falls in 1:39, 2:37 and 1:32.
“It made me really mad … it put an extra kick in my butt, I guess,” Reece said of the slight.
Focus came in the form of “just not worrying about who I got,” he added. “Just wrestling, just go out there and do you. And it worked.”
Added McFadden: “He went out and won the tournament, which we thought he could.”
Reece claimed 26 points, the most allowed to a champion. He wasn’t the only titlist for Twin Lakes, though. Senior 152-pounder Anthony Pulliam also pinned his way to a gold medal, going 3-0 in 7:20 of mat time.
“Obviously what coach McFadden has been doing lately has been working, because we’ve had better results recently and we had three guys reach the conference championship (matches),” Pulliam said. “We’re just getting better all-around in every aspect, team-wise. We’re having more individuals go farther (in tournaments).”
The third grappler to reach a title match was Rowdy Unger at 285 pounds. Unger pulled out a pair of decisions — 5-2 and 8-5 — to advance to the final. He then ran into Western’s Braydon Erb, who is 33-2 on the season and won his 10st career match with a pin of Unger in the title match.
“He went up against ‘The Mountain’ — Erb is a great wrestler, a grown man in high school. An absolute monster,” McFadden said. “I told Rowdy, ‘Go in, see how long you can make this last and let’s make this fun.” I’m very satisfied with the way he wrestled all day.”
Unger skipped two seasons on the mat after wrestling as a freshman, and said it’s taken a while to get back into the flow. He lasted 1:16 against Erb, but outpointed wrestlers with better records beforehand.
“I’ve just been starting to feel more confident about just the way I wrestle,” Unger said. “It’s starting to feel more natural, more comfortable for me to do the things I’ve been doing.”
Twin Lakes garnered placements in eight consecutive weight classes, from 145 to 285, and put three others in the top four of brackets.
Senior Zach Keesling lost his first match, but came back to win three consecutive to place third at 195. Keesling beat West Lafayette’s Patrick Lucas, 9-4, in the third-place match to gain a measure of revenge for Lucas’ upset win in the quarterfinal round. He also picked up a pin and a 10-4 victory.
Wyatt Clevenger lost in a 220-pounde semifinal, but came back to earn three wins and three pins. He picked up the bronze with a pin of Rensselaer Central’s Jordan Cree in 3:18.
Freshman Adam Rodriguez placed fourth, losing a 2-0 decision for third place after pulling out a pair of decisions (6-5, then 8-6) to reach that match.
“We worked really hard in practice, went from ninth place last year to fourth place this year. That’s how it goes,” Reece said. “With three finalists, three Twin Lakes people getting called (to wrestle), it felt great. We knew we were in position to get fourth, and we got our goal.”
Jacob Milligan (fifth), Isaac Lashbrook (sixth) and Kaleb Roth (sixth) also accumulated top-6 placements.
“Throughout the week, it’s hard, but when everything’s over it feels the best because it all pays off,” Unger said of the team’s overall improvement from last season. “Like at conference … to place as high as we did, do as well as a team as we did, it just feels good. It paid off.”