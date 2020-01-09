The reset came at the best possible time for Anthony Pulliam.
Twin Lakes’ senior 152-pounder had just rescinded the lead against Lafayette Jefferson’s Connor Goonen, a 4-3 advantage after two periods was now 4-4 because of a penalty point for an illegal headlock.
Pulliam still was in control on the top, however, and a reset with one minute and one second left on the clock led to a moment of refocus. Goonen tried for a standup escape, but was brought to the ground again. A few seconds later, Pulliam got control of both arms and ran a double-arm hold into a nearfall situation and then pin at the 5:35 mark of the match.
Pulliam’s pin was one of two Twin Lakes acquired and only one of four wins the team accumulated during a 51-18 loss to Jefferson on Wednesday.
“Team score meant nothing tonight,” McFadden said. “I wanted to see growth and improvement, and I wanted to see if we’re catching on to what the coaches are showing in practice and if we can implement that in a match.”
Added Pulliam, “I feel like over the past month practice has gotten more intense and everybody’s gotten better. So I agree with what he’s saying there.”
The Indians (9-11) opened the match with a victory at 195, as Zach Keesling turned a 5-0 second-period lead into a pin at the 3:18 mark. Keesling led 2-0 after one period, then added a penalty point and a takedown for the lead before the fall.
The Brochos grabbed pins in the next two matches to lead 12-6 in the team score. Caleb Turner got Twin Lakes back on the board, closing within 12-9 in team score after a 10-2 win.
Turner quickly led 4-0 before Carysn Williams got a reversal close to the end for a 4-2 first-period score. Turner added a second-period takedown, and another takedown and two-point nearfall for the eight-point victory.
Lafayette Jefferson put together three consecutive pins to pull ahead for good.
Adam Rodriguez collected an 8-4 win at 138 pounds to stem the bleeding, but it was nowhere near enough as the Bronchos won five of the final six matches.
Rodriguez led 4-1 after one, and later was docked two separate penalty points in the second for a 6-4 lead. Lafayette Jeff’s Evam Marion closed within 6-5 on an escape in the third, but Rodriguez accrued another takedown for the win.
McFadden was asked if he did see growth since the Indians wrestled in the Super Six last Saturday.
“Quite a few of them did,” he responded. “And then you have some that fall right back into their bad habits — and habits are hard to break. We’re just going to keep practicing at it.
“We competed to a point, and then … we don’t know how to push past it. Once we push past it, we’re going to be a good team, a team that can scare some people down the road.”