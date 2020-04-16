It just fell into place.
Linnea Rohrsen was looking for a job as a speech pathologist. Twin Lakes School Corporation had an opening.
The Indians volleyball program needed a head coach. Rohrsen had experience.
Synergy.
Rohrsen was hired Thursday as the corporation’s speech pathologist and head volleyball coach, pending completion of her medical externship and graduation from Purdue University’s masters program in August.
“It’s been less than 24 hours, so it’s still new and fresh,” Rohrsen said Thursday morning. “I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to be offered the speech pathology job ... and the volleyball head coaching job.
“I just wanted to thank Mr. Kent Adams, Mrs. (Melissa) Whitehead, my parents and (Purdue coach) Dave Shondell. (Adams and Whitehead) are giving me an opportunity, entrusting me with this position.
“Dave gave me all the volleyball knowledge that led me to this wonderful opportunity, and my parents for helping me get this far and supporting me.”
Rohrsen played for the Boilermakers from 2014-2016, totaling two aces and 20 digs while being called on throughout her career as mostly a serving specialist. As a senior, she made good on 33 of 35 serve-receive chances and snagged 17 digs, including a season- and career-best five at Iowa. As a freshman, she was 15 for 15 on serves.
“We are thrilled to have someone with the background, experiences and personality of Linnea take over the leadership of our volleyball program,” Adams said. “She’s played at a high level for a long time and knows about the youth and club scene in the area.”
“Playing at a Division 1 school, and learning at that level, with those experiences and everything … are invaluable. Those people don’t just walk in off the street every day.”
Rohrsen volunteered at Shondell’s summer camps “because student athletes did that,” she noted, and helped with the Boiler Juniors club program when she could since moving to Lafayette in 2014. Prior to her college years, she participated in coaching at the youth level.
“It’s not something I had much time to dive into or do as much as I wanted (through college and grad school), but I know it’s a great opportunity I’ve been given,” Rohrsen said. “It kind of just popped up, the timing worked out and coaching is something I’m interested in pursuing because I do enjoy coaching.”
Added Adams, “She was a defensive specialist, a libero … fundamentally, she was always kind of like a coach on the floor and had that aspect probably her whole career.”
Like everyone, Rohrsen is confined by the parameters of the COVID-19 pandemic. She hopes to get back to finishing her medical externship and eventually contacting and meeting the Indians volleyball players before getting into the swing of things in the fall.
“From what I’ve heard from everybody throughout this process is how wonderful a community Twin Lakes is,” she said. “Being able to combine two things I’m extremely passionate about as my first real job out of graduate school was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Twin Lakes was 7-22 last season. The program's last year at .500 was 2013 (15-15), and it went 16-17 in 2014.