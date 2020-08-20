KENTLAND — South Newton opened up the year in style by sweeping the Lady Indians in a 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 win.
"Sweeping a 3A school in the first game of the season is a great way to start," South Newton coach Laura Robbins said. "I think the best thing I saw was our out of system play, as we were ready to go from transition to an attack. Also, our hustle was fantastic tonight. The desire to play was there as the girls were focused and ready to go."
The Lady Rebels overcame 12 service errors by racking up 40 kills and 13 aces.
Senior Sam Warren dominated the net with a game-high 19 kills and four blocks to go with two aces and seven digs.
Twin Lakes (1-4) was paced by senior Sadie Gritten with five kills and three blocks, while sophomore Emma Need finished with 15 assists. Sophomore Alaina Wolfe added 13 digs.
Warren and sophomore Lexi Cripe each had two kills early in set one to help the Lady Rebels get out to a 12-8 lead.
Twin Lakes, behind a couple of kills from Gritten and an ace by Wolfe, went on an 8-1 run to take a 16-13 advantage.
South Newton answered with a run of its own sparked by two more kills from Warren, along with a kill from Lizzie Glassburn and an ace by Alexxys Standish.
After a Regan Franscoviak ace, Twin Lakes held a slim 19-18 lead. The Lady Rebels finished off the opening set with a 7-2 scoring spurt.
During that run, Cripe had a kill and an ace, while Standish picked up a kill and Warren came through with a key block.
The second set was all South Newton. The Lady Rebels ran out to an 8-1 lead and never looked back. The third set was the closest of the match with Twin Lakes leading late at 20-18.
Warren came through with several clutch kills to ignite a 7-2 run to end the set and the match. Warren slammed down nine kills in the set, including the final one to seal the win. Junior Lexi Conradi helped out with four kills.