Ayanna Thompson has always played volleyball. Her mother, Stephanie, was a sub-varsity and AAU coach as Ayanna grew up, so she’s been around the game forever.
She didn’t want to leave the sport — so she didn’t.
Thompson recently signed a letter to play for NAIA Governors State University in University Park, Illinois. The libero will join a program that went 10-25 under fifth-year head coach Pete Gonzalez.
“It was a struggle trying to find the perfect school for me in regards to one that had my major and a volleyball team that was the right fit for me,” Ayanna said. “When I found one, I was all about it. I wanted to get to a college visit to talk to the coaches and check out the campus and talk to the players.”
Thompson had offers and interest from a handful of schools, but most were either too far out of state or didn’t have her specific major — Speech, language and hearing sciences. Thompson wants to be an audiologist, and Governors State fit the bill. It was either give up volleyball and go to Purdue, or stick with it at the NAIA school.
“I wanted to continue playing the sport I love,” Thompson said.
She was a three-year starter for the Indians, collecting 1,274 assists at libero and adding 675 digs, 246 kills, 145 aces and 36 total blocks. Thompson added two All-Hoosier Conference selections to her career.
“After a talk with (Gonzalez), I knew it was one of my top coaches,” Thompson said. “He’s the type of coach I work well with — hard on his players and holds them to a high standard. But he also helps them to reach their goals.”
According to coach Thompson, the Jaguars saw film of her daughter through a recruiting service engine and picked it up from there.
“They liked what they saw — her presence on the court and her ability,” coach Thompson said. “She has always been driven and always loved volleyball. It’s nice to see her dream has come true, that she can go play college ball and get a great education.”
The signing also marked coach Thompson’s last official act as Twin Lakes’ volleyball coach. She resigned in mid-February after a two-year stint in which the Indians record was 18-41. She was one of many mentored by longtime North White coach Teresa McIntire, and previously coached at the sub-varsity and AAU level for two decades.
“A lot of it had to do with Ayanna going on and playing, but the other part of it was Mya,” Stephanie said. “I need to focus on her, on being mom. As much as I love these girls and I love coaching them, it was time for me to step down and focus on my family.”
Thompson, a freshman, recently swam with Ayanna at the state meet and has three years left in her prep career.
“She’s a swimmer who swims year-round,” Stephanie said. “It’s time for me to help out … and be there for a lot of her things. Help her reach her goals.”