Concerns about athletic participation at every level continues to consume the entire sports world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Twin Lakes volleyball team was concerned it wouldn’t have a season because it didn’t have a coach.
On July 13, the program was without someone at the helm until high school teacher and girls tennis coach Anissa Need stepped in to take over July 21 – just 11 days before practices were to begin.
“Before coach Need stepped up and took the position, all of the players were worried that we weren’t going to have a season,” Twin Lakes senior Regan Franscoviak said. “When she announced that she was going to be head coach, it was like a weight was lifted off our shoulders.
“We are so thankful for her and for her stepping up and giving us a season.”
Need took the position for one simple reason.
“I did this because I coach the girl’s tennis team and last year’s seniors lost out on having their senior season,” Need said. “When I found out that this coaching position was open, I didn’t want to see these four seniors go through what my tennis girls went through.”
Joining Franscoviak for their senior campaign are classmates Kelsey Cook, Grace Fry and Sadie Gritten.
“It’s a year of uncertainty, but we trying to take one week at a time right now. Sometimes it’s going to be on the hourly schedule and do what we can to achieve our goals each game,” Need said. “Court time is going to be a key factor. I’m trying to get as many games and get them on the court as much as possible. We need to play, but with two coaches and three teams, we are all learning patience in how to get the most out of the coaches and players.”
Twin Lakes lost three seniors and two others from last season. All five played heavily in the rotation.
“We didn’t lose any sophomores and have a lot of freshmen new to the program, so we have people wanting to play volleyball and work hard,” Need said. “Right now, the girls still see me as a teacher and not a coach, but they are learning very fast that I’m two different people.
“Once I hit the court, I’m in coach mentality and that means we are going to work hard to make improvements.”
Most of that improvement begins with work on fundamentals.
“We are going to have to go back to fundaments and try to get everyone to play as a team this year, be positive and keep them motivated,” Need said. “Passing and serving are areas that need improvement.
“Practice, practice and practice is how we are going to improve. We are trying to go back to the beginning to see what they need help on and catch what they need individual help with to make improvements.”
Franscoviak admitted gains are coming a little slower than expected.
“We have been working really hard on passing the ball up to the setting, making sure our form is correct and trying to keep the setter from running all over the court,” she said. “We have seen some progress, but I am hoping to see more soon.”
Need is happy with early improvements up and down the roster. She praised middle blocker Kora Pass and setter Emma Need, sophomores who take over for longtime veterans, and believes junior outside hitter Sadie Gritten has found her voice. The coach is also prepping the four seniors to be more active and vocal as leaders.
“I’m trying to teach the four seniors to be leaders because they are going to need that skill after high school,” she said. “Some of them haven’t been put into that spot before so hopefully they will learn to be leaders after high school.”