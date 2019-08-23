They’ve proven they can rally back.
Twin Lakes broke its two-match losing streak Thursday with a five-set Hoosier Conference win against Lewis Cass. The Indians (1-2, 1-0 HC) beat the Kings, 15-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-9, 15-8.
Senior setter Ayanna Thompson collected a double-double of 10 kills and 17 assists; she added two aces and a block. Junior Sadie Gritten added seven kills while Abbi Burns and Kadence Clay each contributed three.
Gritten garnered five aces and Clay accumulated five blocks. Burns led three mebers of the back row in double-figure digs — she had 33, Emma Novaski had 16 and Alaina Wolfe earned 11.
The Indians play at Rossville on Tuesday.
Frontier 3, West Central 2
The Falcons reached .500 and claimed their first Midwest Conference victory with a 24-26, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17, 15-9 comeback victory Thursday in Chalmers.
Freshman Alexis Johnson racked up 15 aces to go with seven kills and nine assists. Abbie Carter had 17 assists, and Pyten Hunt contributed six kills and five aces.
The Falcons play at North White on Monday.
Boys Soccer
Indians open with road win
Anthony Ocampo netted two goals and Jose Castillo chipped in one as the senior pair led the Indians to a 3-0 win in Rossville on Thursday. Classmates Edgar Puga and Luis Quintanilla each contributed an assist, and senior goalkeeper Cyrus Allen made six saves.