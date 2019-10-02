1002.TLvolley

Twin Lakes and head coach Stephanie Thompson won two matches in two days early this week.

The sensation is relatively new.

After dropping 12 consecutive matches, Stephanie Thompson's volleyball

team won on consecutive days for the first time this season, topping

Delphi, 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 on Tuesday night in Delphi.

It served as the Indians' second consecutive road victory, a first for

the program this year. Twin Lakes (5-15) also won consecutive games in

August — with five days between a home win against Lewis Cass and a

road win at Rossville.

“I think it shows this team doesn’t give up,” head coach Stephanie

Thompson said. “We are without (outside hitter Sadie) Gritten due to

an injury and they are pushing through for her. Everyone is stepping

up and doing their part.

“These two wins are really good for them going into the (Hoosier)

conference tournament Saturday.”

Grace Fry (eight) and Jadyn Winter (seven) combined for 15 of the

team's 33 kills, while Kadence Clay added six and eight plays had

multiple kills. Emma Novaski and Alaina Wolfe added two aces apiece,

while Winter garnered one.

Clay accrued four solo blocks, and Reagan Francoviak contributed

three. Winter added a pair of block assists. Setter Ayanna Thompson

picked up 28 assists, and has 1,167 for her career.

North White 3, West Central 1

The Vikings (10-7, 2-1 Midwest Conference) accrued 40 kills and 11

aces in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-10 Midwest Conference victory Tuesday in

Monon.

Lynzi Heimlich, with 13, and Kinsey Westerhouse, with 10, both reached

double digits in kills and collected 57.5 percent of the team's

spikes.

Marissa Benitez (four), Caitlyn Conn (three), Emily Phelps (two) and

Abigaile Spry (two) put together all the aces. Heimlich added five

blocks and 13 assists; Benitez added 13 assists.

Boys Soccer

McCutcheon 4, Twin Lakes 1

Anthony Aguilar scored on a second-half penalty kickm but the Indians

(7-7-2) allowed two goals in each half Tuesday in Monticello. Cyrus

Allen made eight saves and Wesley Kennington made three. Each

goalkeeper allowed a pair of goals.

