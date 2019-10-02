The sensation is relatively new.
After dropping 12 consecutive matches, Stephanie Thompson's volleyball
team won on consecutive days for the first time this season, topping
Delphi, 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 on Tuesday night in Delphi.
It served as the Indians' second consecutive road victory, a first for
the program this year. Twin Lakes (5-15) also won consecutive games in
August — with five days between a home win against Lewis Cass and a
road win at Rossville.
“I think it shows this team doesn’t give up,” head coach Stephanie
Thompson said. “We are without (outside hitter Sadie) Gritten due to
an injury and they are pushing through for her. Everyone is stepping
up and doing their part.
“These two wins are really good for them going into the (Hoosier)
conference tournament Saturday.”
Grace Fry (eight) and Jadyn Winter (seven) combined for 15 of the
team's 33 kills, while Kadence Clay added six and eight plays had
multiple kills. Emma Novaski and Alaina Wolfe added two aces apiece,
while Winter garnered one.
Clay accrued four solo blocks, and Reagan Francoviak contributed
three. Winter added a pair of block assists. Setter Ayanna Thompson
picked up 28 assists, and has 1,167 for her career.
North White 3, West Central 1
The Vikings (10-7, 2-1 Midwest Conference) accrued 40 kills and 11
aces in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-10 Midwest Conference victory Tuesday in
Monon.
Lynzi Heimlich, with 13, and Kinsey Westerhouse, with 10, both reached
double digits in kills and collected 57.5 percent of the team's
spikes.
Marissa Benitez (four), Caitlyn Conn (three), Emily Phelps (two) and
Abigaile Spry (two) put together all the aces. Heimlich added five
blocks and 13 assists; Benitez added 13 assists.
Boys Soccer
McCutcheon 4, Twin Lakes 1
Anthony Aguilar scored on a second-half penalty kickm but the Indians
(7-7-2) allowed two goals in each half Tuesday in Monticello. Cyrus
Allen made eight saves and Wesley Kennington made three. Each
goalkeeper allowed a pair of goals.